Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz begs his ex-wife for forgiveness

Edwin Caz begs his ex-wife for forgiveness.

It caused some controversy online.

Recently the singer announced he and Daisy Anahy were splitting.

The vocalist for Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz, finds himself once again in the eye of the hurricane after controversial statements he made at a concert. Eduin Caz begged his ex-wife, Daisy Anahy for forgiveness.

Multiple videos and TikToks were shared on social media, where users highlighted what Eduin Caz said in front of an audience when he begged his ex-wife, Daisy Anahy, to forgive him.

Eduin said: “I walk like Julio César Chávez, I enter, I receive… if you are around here precious little girl, this song is for you,” referring to his ex-wife, with whom he has shared many scandals in recent years and months.

During the show, the Grupo Firme vocalist also took the opportunity to assert that his ex-wife will forgive him and come back to him. This comes amid rumors he was unfaithful to Daisy.