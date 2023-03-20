Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz begs his ex-wife for forgiveness
Edwin Caz begs his ex-wife for forgiveness. It caused some controversy online. Recently the singer announced he and Daisy Anahy were splitting.
The vocalist for Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz, finds himself once again in the eye of the hurricane after controversial statements he made at a concert. Eduin Caz begged his ex-wife, Daisy Anahy for forgiveness.
Multiple videos and TikToks were shared on social media, where users highlighted what Eduin Caz said in front of an audience when he begged his ex-wife, Daisy Anahy, to forgive him.
Eduin said: “I walk like Julio César Chávez, I enter, I receive… if you are around here precious little girl, this song is for you,” referring to his ex-wife, with whom he has shared many scandals in recent years and months.
During the show, the Grupo Firme vocalist also took the opportunity to assert that his ex-wife will forgive him and come back to him. This comes amid rumors he was unfaithful to Daisy.
The vocalist for Grupo Firme sends a message to his haters
Eduin Caz declared the following: “And if I don’t leave… it’s because I still don’t want to, forgive me, precious little girl, I wish she’d let me sleep in the living room.” He and the audience were both laughing.
The Ya Supérame singer doesn’t seem to be taking his own advice. He also had a message for his haters: “Well, the whole ball of v****s of haters achieved their goal, but it’s okay, no way, that’s how it was for me, but this story is not over yet, I’m going to forgive.”
Internet users react to Eduin Caz’s remarks
The videos of the singer’s statements were shared by many users on social media, where some called it “ridiculous” stating that it is all a marketing strategy and it is not true that their relationship ended,
In the comments section of one of the videos shared on Instagram, you can read comments like: “Get over it!” “Don’t give it so much publicity anymore.” “What a naco and vulgar.”