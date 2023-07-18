‘Sound of Freedom’ producer Eduardo Verástegui received death threats

Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui has received death threats.

Why is this film so controversial?

Mexican producer Eduardo Verástegui premieres Sound of Freedom Sound of Freedom is a powerful film produced by Angel Studios that tells the gripping story of American human trafficking activist Tim Ballard, played by renowned actor Jim Caviezel, known for his portrayal of Jesus in The Passion of the Christ. The movie follows Ballard's first mission, where he bravely rescues a young boy from human traffickers, only to discover that the boy's sister is still trapped in captivity. The film's production was led by Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui, who has described the project as nothing short of a miracle.

Why was Sound of Freedom such a difficult project? Verástegui considers the film a true miracle, or rather, a series of miracles. According to ACI Prensa, he stated: «We are competing with the largest in the industry, and we are positioned first.» He affirms that large studios closed their doors to them. «Throughout these years, we have encountered closed doors. Major studios like Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and other distribution companies rejected us, claiming that a film about child trafficking was not a viable project and that no one would watch it,» he shared, reflecting on the initial skepticism they faced.

Eduardo Verástegui talks about receiving death threats In an interview with Telemundo, Verástegui openly discussed the numerous threats and attempts made to deter him from pursuing his project. «This is a global problem, there are many people involved in this crime. They have threatened me many times, they have tried to get me to stop the project many times.» Despite the risks to his personal safety, Eduardo Verástegui remains resolute in his mission to bring about positive change in the world. He courageously addressed the death threats he received following the release of his film Sound of Freedom.

Eduardo Verástegui is fearless «I urge you to watch the film and then share your experience with others. Together, we can put an end to the trafficking of children for sexual exploitation,» stated Eduardo Verástegui, emphasizing his role as an activist. He affirmed his unwavering commitment to combat this issue. Eduardo Verástegui highlighted the significance of choosing July 4, Independence Day in the US, for the film’s premiere: «It is a day of freedom, a day that calls for consciousness and responsibility, a day of great significance. It had to be that day. It is an integral part of the message we are conveying.»