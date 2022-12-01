Edgar “La Barbie” Valdez is no longer in federal custody in the US
LA BARBIE IS NOT IN FEDERAL CUSTODY! One of the most infamous drug traffickers, Edgar Valdez, better known as “La Barbie”, is on a list of prisoners who are no longer in federal custody according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He has been serving a 49-year sentence for the past 7 years.
The drug trafficker was made available to the authorities in 2010 and was extradited to the US, where he was sentenced to 49 years in jail. At the moment it is unclear where La Barbie is being held.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website says that Edgar Valdez Villareal is not federal custody. The site specifies that prisoner number 05658-748 is not currently in their custody.
What does this mean?
La Barbie was sentenced in 2018 after he was extradited to the United States. At that time, he was informed that he would spend almost 50 years in a Florida prison. Only seven years have passed and there are questions about where he is and why he is no longer in federal custody.
He became one of the most famous drug traffickers due to his ties to the Sinaloa and Beltrán Leyva cartels. For the moment, it is unknown why he’s no longer in federal prison but it’s possible he is cooperating with authorities on another investigation, pointed out Milenio Noticias.
What was La Barbie convicted of?
In 2018, The Associated Press reported that Edgar Valdez Villarreal was sentenced to serve 49 years and one month and was also ordered to forfeit $192 million, which according to the prosecutors is a conservative estimate of the value of the cocaine he had in his possession.
A federal judge in Atlanta classified Valdez at the time as a Texas-born man who prosecutors say rose to the highest ranks of a Mexican drug cartel using violence along with ruthless tactics to defeat their rivals and ensure control of drug trafficking routes. Filed Under: Edgar Valdez The Barbie