Edgar “La Barbie” Valdez is no longer in federal custody in the US

LA BARBIE IS NOT IN FEDERAL CUSTODY! One of the most infamous drug traffickers, Edgar Valdez, better known as “La Barbie”, is on a list of prisoners who are no longer in federal custody according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He has been serving a 49-year sentence for the past 7 years.

The drug trafficker was made available to the authorities in 2010 and was extradited to the US, where he was sentenced to 49 years in jail. At the moment it is unclear where La Barbie is being held.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website says that Edgar Valdez Villareal is not federal custody. The site specifies that prisoner number 05658-748 is not currently in their custody.