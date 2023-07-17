The 5 easiest sports in the world

This is the ranking of the easiest sports in the world!

Find out what makes some sports easier than others!

Do you prefer the more difficult athletic activities?

ESPN recently published a list ranking sports by difficulty. In theory, this focuses on the skills necessary to perform different activities, taking into account factors such as physical condition, coordination, mental agility and practice time.

Sports such as American football, basketball, boxing, wrestling and ice hockey are at the top of the list. Now find out which sports are the easiest to master.

5. The easiest sports to master: Curling

According to ESPN, curling is among the five easiest sports to practice. It requires great precision and strategy, but does not require extreme physical strength to achieve the goal — which is to get granite stones as close as possible to the center of a target.

Curling practiced on a smooth and rectangular ice rink that is about 150 feet long. At each end of the track there is a bullseye with four circles, one of which has the maximum value. Each team has eight stones to play each round, and alternates with the opposing team to score as many points as possible.