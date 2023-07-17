The 5 easiest sports in the world
- This is the ranking of the easiest sports in the world!
- Find out what makes some sports easier than others!
- Do you prefer the more difficult athletic activities?
ESPN recently published a list ranking sports by difficulty. In theory, this focuses on the skills necessary to perform different activities, taking into account factors such as physical condition, coordination, mental agility and practice time.
Sports such as American football, basketball, boxing, wrestling and ice hockey are at the top of the list. Now find out which sports are the easiest to master.
5. The easiest sports to master: Curling
According to ESPN, curling is among the five easiest sports to practice. It requires great precision and strategy, but does not require extreme physical strength to achieve the goal — which is to get granite stones as close as possible to the center of a target.
Curling practiced on a smooth and rectangular ice rink that is about 150 feet long. At each end of the track there is a bullseye with four circles, one of which has the maximum value. Each team has eight stones to play each round, and alternates with the opposing team to score as many points as possible.
4. Bowling
One step below curling is bowling, a sport that is considered easy because it does not require great agility or strength. This, coupled with the fact that bowlers don’t have to have endurance to complete a game, make it less challenging.
Bowling can be enjoyed by just about anyone, although there are professional leagues and world championships where a greater degree of precision and strategy is required to win.
3. The easiest sports: Sport shooting
Sport shooting is classified as one of the easiest sports to practice for several reasons. One of them the rounds are quick and although it requires a certain amount of skill, it doesn’t require a great deal of athleticism.
There are at least three varieties of sports shooting: pistol shooting, the carbine, the Olympic pit and skeet. All of them require precision, concentration and strategy.
2. Billiards
Millions of people around the world play billiards for fun. American billiards is the best known and is played with a total of 16 balls: one white, one black, and 15 of different colors. The main objective is to hit the balls with the cue and get to pocket the number 8 ball (black) to win the game.
But why is billiards one of the easiest sports? According to ESPN, it’s because it doesn’t require endurance or strength.
1. Fishing
Did you know that fishing has been declared the easiest sport? This activity is ranked #50 of the most difficult in the world because it doesn’t require athleticism or significant skill.
This doesn’t mean it’s not difficult, but it’s easier for many people to master than sports like basketball or hockey.