A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico

An earthquake shook Mexico in the middle of Monday night.

First reports indicate it was a magnitude 5.2.

Who was affected?

Authorities reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico. In the middle of Monday night, the seismic alert issued a warning to residents of the Aztec country. The quake took them by surprise.

A preliminary report from the National Seismological Service in Mexico indicated that magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at 8:11 p.m. The agency gave more information about the incident on Twitter.

Minutes later the National Seismological Service updated their report. The most accurate information now indicates that a 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:11 pm in southern Mexico.

According to the National Seismological Service of Mexico’s Twitter account, the earthquake occurred 17 kilometers north of Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca. The incident took place at 8:11 at night with a depth of 26 kilometers.