A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico

An earthquake shook Mexico in the middle of Monday night. First reports indicate it was a magnitude 5.2. Who was affected?
Authorities reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico. In the middle of Monday night, the seismic alert issued a warning to residents of the Aztec country. The quake took them by surprise.
A preliminary report from the National Seismological Service in Mexico indicated that magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at 8:11 p.m. The agency gave more information about the incident on Twitter.
Minutes later the National Seismological Service updated their report. The most accurate information now indicates that a 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:11 pm in southern Mexico.
According to the National Seismological Service of Mexico’s Twitter account, the earthquake occurred 17 kilometers north of Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca. The incident took place at 8:11 at night with a depth of 26 kilometers.
The seismic alert was activated in more than one state
Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, an earthquake was reported in Mexico. The National Seismological Service updated their initial report, which had determined it to be a 5.2 magnitude quake, saying it was actually 5.5.
The seismic alert was activated in Guerrero, Michoacán, Puebla and Morelos. However, the epicenter of this earthquake was 17 kilometers north of Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, according to the Twitter account of the National Seismological Service.
There were no fatalities after the earthquake in Oaxaca
Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, quickly communicated through her Twitter account that the Condors from the Secretary of Citizen Security were already flying over the city in search of possible damage.
Minutes later, Sheinbaum confirmed that the Secretariat of Citizen Security, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC and the Center for Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact of Mexico City, known as C5, had concluded with the review protocols without any news. Thus reporting no fatalities.