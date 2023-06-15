Convicted murderer Duane Eugene Owen will be executed in Florida

Duane Owen appealed his death sentence to the US Supreme Court.

Ron DeSantis had temporarily stayed Owen’s execution.

Owen claims to suffer from brain damage and dementia.

Duane Owen will be executed today in Florida. Lawyers for death row inmate Duane Owen appealed to the US Supreme Court to stay his execution, scheduled for June 15 in Florida. They say he suffers from serious mental disorders.

«Florida has little interest in seeing that sentences are carried out fairly and efficiently, but Owen, whose delusions and insanity prevent him from rationally understanding the consequences of his execution, has a right to make it conform to the Constitution,» his defense attorneys said in the appeal, according to the Florida Phoenix.

Duane Owen appeals to the Supreme Court to stop his execution

“This right includes the ability to have meaningful judicial review of the complex constitutional claims that he has timely raised,” they add. Seven Florida Supreme Court justices previously voted against staying Owen’s execution and one, Jorge Labarga, recused himself and did not vote for reasons not reported.

The lawyers allege that Owen suffers from serious mental problems that legally prevent him from being subjected to the death penalty. All of his requests, including one for imaging tests to determine the state of his brain, were denied by the Florida Supreme Court.