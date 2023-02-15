Terrifying! Drunk driver crashes into a house (PHOTOS)
A frightening car accident in Boulder, Colorado. A drunk driver crashed into a house. It's a reminder to think before getting behind the wheel.
- A frightening car accident in Boulder, Colorado.
- A drunk driver crashed into a house.
- It’s a reminder to think before getting behind the wheel.
Drunk driver crashes into a house. A family in Boulder, Colorado got a massive scare when a car crashed into their home, threatening their lives and the house itself.
The 42-year-old driver wasn’t seriously injured when his Porsche SUV wound up, upside down in a house, according to MundoNOW journalist, Carlos Moreno.
Drunk driver crashes into house in Boulder, Colorado
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI), reckless driving and texting while driving, according to a social media post from the Boulder Police Department.
The man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after being released from a local hospital where he received emergency treatment. “This man has to pay for what he did. The family in the house was not hurt, but it is a trauma and it could have been a massacre, killing them all for being drunk,” said local resident Alejandra Zamora.
A good time to reflect
Police said, “We believe that it is a good time to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly and never drink and drive if they are not able to. It’s not worth running risk of hurting yourself or those around you.”
“It is incredible to think that no one was seriously injured after this spectacular accident,” says the official statement. Omar López also reacted to the incident saying, “I’m afraid that one is walking freely down the street and a person could end one’s future by killing him like this… run over.”
Car accidents are on the rise
Car accidents in the state are rising, according to the official figures provided by authorities. For example, 2021 was considered a deadly year for car accident, with deaths at the highest number in 20 years.
In 2022 there were a total of 617 fatal accidents, the highest number since 2002. The number of deaths in accidents during the same period is very similar, 672, also the highest since then, reported Carlos Moreno.