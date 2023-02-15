Terrifying! Drunk driver crashes into a house (PHOTOS)

A frightening car accident in Boulder, Colorado.

A drunk driver crashed into a house.

It’s a reminder to think before getting behind the wheel.

Drunk driver crashes into a house. A family in Boulder, Colorado got a massive scare when a car crashed into their home, threatening their lives and the house itself.

The 42-year-old driver wasn’t seriously injured when his Porsche SUV wound up, upside down in a house, according to MundoNOW journalist, Carlos Moreno.

Drunk driver crashes into house in Boulder, Colorado

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI), reckless driving and texting while driving, according to a social media post from the Boulder Police Department.

The man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after being released from a local hospital where he received emergency treatment. “This man has to pay for what he did. The family in the house was not hurt, but it is a trauma and it could have been a massacre, killing them all for being drunk,” said local resident Alejandra Zamora.