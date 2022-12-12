La Barbie has disappeared from a federal prison in the US

A Mexican drug trafficker “disappears” from jail.

Edgar Valdez Villareal, “La Barbie”, is no longer registered with the BOP.

He was serving a 49 year sentence. Once again, the case of Edgar Valdez Villareal, better known as "La Barbie", takes a turn for the worse after it was reported that he has "disappeared" from a federal prison in the United States while serving a 49-year sentence. The drug dealer was extradited to the US in 2015. The investigation into his whereabouts began when the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons showed that the prisoner was "not in custody". For this reason the Mexican press began a search to find the Mexican capo. The government of Mexico reported that they are still waiting for responses from the American authorities.

What happened to La Barbie? Marcelo Ebrard, who is Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, declared in a recent interview that Edgar Valdez Villareal is in the custody of the US authorities, according to recent reports where they assure that they will inform Mexico of any change in custody of the inmate. “What they have told us is that he is in the custody of the authorities, that is, they have not released him and the commitment they have is that if that were to happen, they have to inform us beforehand. As of today, he is officially in custody in the United States, in its territory, not in Mexico,” Ebrard explained, according to Aristegui Noticias.

Will he return to Mexico? Regarding the possible return of Edgar Valdez Villareal to Mexico, the Secretary of Foreign Relations indicated that they will not allow the Mexican drug trafficker to return because it is difficult for the country to make this type of transfer. Likewise, he stressed that they are holding talks with the United States, where they have made their position clear on the matter. "Mexico expresses, and has expressed on several occasions to the United States, with all due respect for its legal system, that having individuals of this category extradited and then returning them one day, because for Mexico it is very inconvenient, we oppose that," said the Mexican foreign minister last Wednesday, according to Aristegui Noticias.

Had they already confirmed his location? Although the national media reported that La Barbie is missing, last month Ebrard testified about the possible location of the Mexican kingpin and explained that the US Embassy confirmed that Édgar Valdez, one of the most bloodthirsty drug lords in Mexico, continues under their custody after press reports about his possible release, the EFE news agency said. "The United States Embassy told us today that he is still in custody, we are going to see if that is the case or not. It was earlier today," Ebrard said when asked by the media in the border city of Tijuana. "I have no confirmation of La Barbie that he has been released, he is still in custody," commented the chancellor, according to EFE.