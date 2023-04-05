Iconic drag queen Heklina is found dead.

Heklina passed away at the age of 54 in London.

“I know this is shocking news.” An iconic drag queen from San Francisco was found dead in London, England by friend and colleague Peaches Christ. After the tragic news was released, hundreds of internet users took to social media to mourn her loss. Heklina, who unfortunately passed away at 54, was found by fellow drag queen, Peaches Christ. The incident occurred on Monday while the pair was on tour with their musical parody Mommie Queerest. Iconic drag queen Heklina dies Joshua Grannell, better known as Peaches Christ, shared news of the legendary star’s death. Heklina was also known as Stefan Grygelko, on social media. In the post you can see Peaches is devastated by the terrible loss. Peaches Christ shared a Facebook post about the terrible tragedy. She wrote: “I’m living a real life nightmare so please forgive me if I don’t have all the answers right now.”

Heklina was in the midst of a tour Peaches revealed that she went to look for Heklina and found her dead. “This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead,” reads the post. She also mentioned not knowing the cause of her friend’s death: “I do not know the cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess,” she added.

“Our community has suffered a great loss” The Sun reported that hundreds of tributes have been appearing on social media for the showbiz figure. Fans have also flooded Helkina’s Facebook page with farewells and tributes, after the sad news of her death was released. Fellow drag queen Rhea Liter said: “Forever @heklina will live within the heart of drag art. Our community has suffered a great loss.” “Thank you for all you did for the queer community and the Bay Area scene. Rest in peace,” wrote one fan.

A beloved personality Matt Haney tweeted about the “drag legend, brilliant performer and trailblazing community icon. My condolences and love go out to all of Heklina’s friends, family and loved ones, and to all of the LGBTQ and drag communities.” The late drag queen emerged as a prominent figure on the scene in the 1990s. Earning a place in the hearts of her fans through the name Heklina, the character co-opened the SoMa drag club Oasis, where fans rallied after learning of the loss.