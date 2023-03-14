Dr. Juan Rivera shares a surprising photo.

He shows an important time from his youth.

People can’t believe what the Univision doctor looked like. Univision’s popular Dr. Juan Rivera astonished his followers when he shared a never-before-seen photograph. He has a strong and unique bond with his fans and he’s not afraid to share his private life with them. Recently, the doctor all Hispanics love caused a stir on social media when he posted a photograph from his youth, sparking hundreds of reactions among his followers. Dr. Juan Rivera was not afraid to show off how handsome he looked just after became a cardiologist.

The Despierta América doctor leaves everyone speechless Now, a photo stands out on his Instagram account because the Puerto Rican doctor set aside the videos he usually shares with his patients and followers to give them a glimpse of his past, sharing a never-before-seen image of himself. The Despierta América ​​doctor is wearing a dress shirt, a red tie with a black and white pattern and, of course, his stethoscope could not be missing, Dr. Juan Rivera is smiling in front of a computer with an image of a heart on the screen.

Dr Juan Rivera shares surprising photo from his youth The Puerto Rican origin doctor also has hair, unlike his current clean-shaven look. That was another reason the photo sparked a reaction. In the description of the image, the Univisión doctor explained when the photograph was taken: “In that photo I was in full Cardiology and Public Health training at Johns Hopkins University, one of the most important medical centers in the world. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be able to give my parents that pride.”

Netizens react “From my private practice, my career in the media and obviously in Santo Remedio. EVERYTHING is based on my education, knowledge and a huge desire to help others, something that stuck with me from my years in Jesuit school. Thank you for making me a chorus my people! And let’s try to make our children, our community, understand that education is progress,” his message ended. As expected, people immediately commented on Dr. Juan’s photo: “He looks very handsome in this photo.” “It reflects what a great human being he is.” “How beautiful” “When he had hair” “The best without a doubt.” “God bless you, you’re a wonderful human being.” “Oh my God, how beautiful, with all due respect.” “My admiration and respect for you, doctor.”