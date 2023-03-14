Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Dr. Juan Rivera shares a surprising photo from his youth and his appearance shocks everyone

Dr. Juan Rivera shares a surprising photo from his youth and his appearance shocks everyone

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Getty
  • Dr. Juan Rivera shares a surprising photo.
  • He shows an important time from his youth.
  • People can’t believe what the Univision doctor looked like.

Univision’s popular Dr. Juan Rivera astonished his followers when he shared a never-before-seen photograph. He has a strong and unique bond with his fans and he’s not afraid to share his private life with them.

Recently, the doctor all Hispanics love caused a stir on social media when he posted a photograph from his youth, sparking hundreds of reactions among his followers. Dr. Juan Rivera was not afraid to show off how handsome he looked just after became a cardiologist.

The Despierta América doctor leaves everyone speechless

Photo Dr. Juan Rivera
Photo: Instagram

Now, a photo stands out on his Instagram account because the Puerto Rican doctor set aside the videos he usually shares with his patients and followers to give them a glimpse of his past, sharing a never-before-seen image of himself.

The Despierta América ​​doctor is wearing a dress shirt, a red tie with a black and white pattern and, of course, his stethoscope could not be missing, Dr. Juan Rivera is smiling in front of a computer with an image of a heart on the screen.

Dr Juan Rivera shares surprising photo from his youth

Photo Dr. Juan Rivera
Photo: Instagram

The Puerto Rican origin doctor also has hair, unlike his current clean-shaven look. That was another reason the photo sparked a reaction.

In the description of the image, the Univisión doctor explained when the photograph was taken: “In that photo I was in full Cardiology and Public Health training at Johns Hopkins University, one of the most important medical centers in the world. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be able to give my parents that pride.”

Netizens react

The reaction of the netizens soon became present
Photo: Instagram

“From my private practice, my career in the media and obviously in Santo Remedio. EVERYTHING is based on my education, knowledge and a huge desire to help others, something that stuck with me from my years in Jesuit school. Thank you for making me a chorus my people! And let’s try to make our children, our community, understand that education is progress,” his message ended.

As expected, people immediately commented on Dr. Juan’s photo: “He looks very handsome in this photo.” “It reflects what a great human being he is.” “How beautiful” “When he had hair” “The best without a doubt.” “God bless you, you’re a wonderful human being.” “Oh my God, how beautiful, with all due respect.” “My admiration and respect for you, doctor.”

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Getty

Dr. Juan Rivera shares a surprising photo from his youth and his appearance shocks everyone

Where is Michelle Salas now? Is she still in contact with Luis Miguel?
Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner confirman su romance con abrazos y apasionado beso

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner confirm romance with a hug and passionate kiss
Luego de que EEUU le declarara la guerra al narco ¿AMLO salió a defender a los cárteles?

After Republicans declared war on drugs in Mexico did AMLO defend the cartels?
NASA asteroide 2023 DW

NASA warns a city-sized asteroid could hit the Earth!