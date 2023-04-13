Renowned cardiologist Dr. Juan Rivera talks about Julián Figueroa’s sudden death.

He reveals what may have happened.

So much is unknown. The tragic news of the death of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia’s son shocked all of Mexico and Latin America, since Julián Figueroa was only 27 years old and had a long life ahead of him full of success. The singer died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation, according to his mother. However, many questions have arisen after the death of the young singer and actor, as many people don’t understand how he could have a heart attack at such a young age. That is why Dr. Juan Rivera explained how this could happen on Despierta América. Dr. Juan Rivera explains why Julián Figueroa could have died It is worrisome to many people that a 27-year-old man had a fatal heart attack. Especially since his toxicology tests found no traces of illegal substances, according to official reports. Dr. Juan Rivera explains what may have happened. “A cardiac arrest is the end of something, we all go through cardiac arrest when we die, but what causes cardiac arrest? It could be a heart attack, my reaction would have been that “we need an autopsy” to find out if it really was a heart attack,” the doctor began.

Dr. Juan Rivera says it is rare to die of a heart attack at such a young age Many people question how Julián Figueroa could have died so young. Dr. Juan Rivera said on the show that it is quite rare. “At 27 years old, as a cardiologist, I am in an emergency room and I have this situation. What do I think? Number one, heart attack, but it is rare at 27 years of age and there is no time for the heart to develop plaque. It is possible, everything is possible in medicine but I would like to confirm it,” he revealed.

Malformation in the arteries of the heart or drug abuse “Number two, it could have been a pulmonary embolism that could have triggered a cardiac arrest and number three a congenital disorder, that is, that the arteries of the heart are formed abnormally, and that is the cause of that,” he stated. Finally, the doctor reveals the last possible cause of Maribel Guardia’s son. “A toxicological reason, either from something prescription or non-prescription. That is the universe of things that I am thinking about when I have a 27-year-old with this clinical picture,” Dr. Juan Rivera told Despierta Amáerica.

What people think about the young artist’s death Internet users commented on Despierta América’s post about the reason for Julián Figueroa’s death. Many think that his family is trying to cover up the truth, and there was some other reason for his death. “I think it was either an overdose or he committed suicide, because of the words he has recently put that he misses his dad and wants to hug him, only that the family, as is normal, wants to cover that up.” “Very rare is the Julián’s death, without an autopsy.” “I, without being a doctor, asked myself the same question and why did they cremate him so quickly?” “I don’t believe anything about cardiac arrest.”