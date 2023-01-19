Was Dr. Juan Rivera dropping a hint for his Despierta América colleague?

Francisca has been struggling to lose weight.

The hosts of Despierta América’s controversial videos. Francisca has been very frank about how her body has changed since she gave birth to her baby Gennaro, as well as the difficult process of losing weight, eating well and working out. She also has not hidden the fact that she takes weight-loss medication. Now her Despierta América colleague, Dr. Juan Rivera, has something to say on the subject. Dr. Juan Rivera has always maintained his medical profession despite the fact that he appears on the Telemundo morning show giving health advice. This time, was he talking to celebrities like his colleague Francisca ,or even Adamari López? Well, he shared a video about the risks of taking weight loss drugs. Dr. Juan Rivera has a tip for his friend Francisca It is no secret to anyone that Francisca is the spokesperson for her friend Alejandro Chaban’s company, Yes You Can. She relied on their weight-loss products when she was trying to lose a few pounds after her son Gennaro was born. With hard work, she finally reached her ideal size. However, she is not the only one, since Adamari López also did the same when she was harshly criticized for having weight-loss surgery and taking weight-loss drugs. Another famous person who even sells them is Mayeli Alonso. Does Dr. Juan Rivera think this is unhealthy?

Dr. Juan’s advice seems aimed at Francisca A few weeks ago, Francisca promoted some weight-loss pills called Water Lipo from Yes You Can!, which is owned by her friend and former Despierta América colleague, Alejandro Chaban. People went crazy asking about them, but now, Dr. Juan Rivera points out mistakes some people who take them make. Was it a very direct hint to her and other celebrities? On his Instagram account, Dr. Juan Rivera wrote: “What is the biggest mistake that people who use prescription drugs to lose weight make?”

Dr. Juan Rivera is honest about what people do to lose weight Dr. Juan Rivera was very direct with people who rely on weight-loss drugs: “Including very fashionable drugs like semaglutide or sempi, the most common mistake in my opinion is that obviously these drugs reduce your hunger and you eat less,” he began. He continued: “But I have seen many people who, let’s say, used to eat a whole pizza, now they eat half. Or they ate a whole hamburger and now they eat half; a whole package of chips, now they eat half. Be careful, obviously they are reducing calories but the mistake is that they are not changing how the brain works, they are not changing their lifestyle, they are not changing their diet for the better, that means that when they stop taking the medication they will go back to eating pizza, whole hamburger and they are going to eat the whole package of potatoes again. If you use drugs, you have to change your brain…”

People responded to Dr. Juan’s advice People immediately commented on the post: “We must change the brain for a diet to work, could you tell me, doctor.” “Exactly and then they gain twice as much weight, very true.” “The mind of the human is the beginning very true.” “I sent him several messages about the products for notches and their side effects and he never responded. It’s a pity.” “I think they should change their diet and way of eating.” Dr. Juan Rivera uses his Instagram account to share videos with health advice, however he rarely responds to his followers in the comments, so he always ends up receiving complaints and criticism. Still, he is beloved by his audience. SEE DR. JUAN RIVERA DISCUSS WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS. Some images in this article come from this video, this video and this video.