Is the end of the world near? Doomsday Clock moves forward. Is the end of the world near? A science-oriented advocacy group moved their famous Doomsday Clock forward to 90 seconds before midnight, meaning the apocalypse is getting closer. This is partly due to Russia’s recent increased aggression. This famous clock is a symbolic tool which was created by scientists to represent the probability of the end of humanity. On Tuesday they announced that it has moved up to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has been in all of history. Will humanity as we know it end? Doomsday Clock advances to 90 seconds before midnight “We are really closer to that doomsday,” former Mongolian President Elbegdorj Tsakhia said Tuesday in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ annual announcement rating how close humanity is to extinction. This announcement focused on what happened between Russia and Ukraine. He and former Irish President Mary Robinson joined scientists in highlighting what they see as a compilation of various existential threats, most notably the actions and words of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “People and scientists are warning us and we have to wake up now,” she said, according to the The Associated Press.

"We have to respond to what is happening in the world" The president of the group, Rachel Bronson, at an event in Washington, stated that this advance was due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was motivated in large part by "the growing dangers of the war in Ukraine", she said. It is the first time in three years that the Bulletin has decided to change the clock's time, after placing it at 100 seconds before midnight in 2020, where it had remained until now. "We would very much like to turn the clock back, but we have to respond to what is happening in the world," explained physicist Daniel Holz, co-chairman of the board that decides the position of the hands every year, according to EFE.

What happened in the war between Russia and Ukraine? This advocacy group was founded in 1947 to use a clock to symbolize the potential and the probability that people will do something to end humanity. Last year the hands moved up 10 seconds, making the apocalypse closer than ever. "If you look at what's happening in Ukraine, the weather disasters… it's very hard to say that things are getting better," added physicist Daniel Holz. The experts also warned that Russian misinformation about the possibility that Ukraine is planning biological weapons attacks "causes concern that it is Russia that is considering using weapons of this type".

"It is becoming more urgent" Since 2007, the clock has included in its valuations the deterioration of the planet due to global warming and the climate crisis. So far, the date of the apocalypse has not been revealed, however, if the world continues as it is now, it could come sooner than everyone thinks, according to USA Today. "We're sending a message that the situation is becoming more urgent," the Bulletin's president, Rachel Bronson, said in the online announcement. "Crises are more likely to occur and have broader consequences and longer lasting effects." The group said it was also announcing the clock movement in the Russian and Ukrainian languages ​​for the first time.