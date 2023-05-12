Mom blogger Heather Armstrong, known as ‘Dooce’ dies
Heather Armstrong, the blogger known to readers as ‘Dooce’, who shared writings about motherhood and her daily life has died. Considered a pioneer of mom bloggers, the news of her passing broke on Mother’s Day in Mexico.
Armstrong’s death came as a surprise to her fans. It was announced on Wednesday May 10 on her Instagram account. Her boyfriend told The Associated Press she died by suicide.
Mom blogger Heather Armstrong, better known as Dooce, has died. She rose to fame by blogging about the complications of motherhood, depression and alcoholism on her website dooce.com, as well as on social media.
On Wednesday, May 10, the news of her death at 47 was shared on her Instagram account. Armstrong died on May 9 at her home. Her boyfriend Pete Ashdown revealed her cause of death.
Dooce died by suicide
The Associated Press, reported that Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown stated that he found her unresponsive at her home on Tuesday, May 9. He said she died by suicide.
Although he did not specify how Armstrong took her life, he did reveal that after being sober for 18 months, she recently relapsed.
Dooce’s success as a mom blogger
According to The Associated Press, Heather Armstrong began writing as Dooce in 2001, quickly achieving success as one of the first bloggers to tackle the subject of motherhood. She wrote candidly about the challenges of being a mother, her relationships, and her problem with alcohol.
Her online success led to a book deal in 2009. Her memoir was titled: It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.
Fans mourn her passing
“Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life,” the caption of a selfie of her reads. “July 19, 1975 – May 9, 2023. ‘It takes an ocean not to break.’ Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else,” her boyfriend posted on her Instagram account. Fans were quick to comment.
“Absolutely stunned. May her family find comfort.” “Devastating. Thank you Heather for paving the way. Sending love and peace.” “Heartbreaking to read this news. Sending love to her children and family.” “Oh how sad. Thank you Heather for everything you taught me.” “This is heartbreaking. very sorry.”