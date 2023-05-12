Mom blogger Heather Armstrong, known as ‘Dooce’ dies

Mom blogger Dooce dies at the age of 47.

Heather Armstrong shared her life online.

Her boyfriend revealed she died by suicide.

Heather Armstrong, the blogger known to readers as ‘Dooce’, who shared writings about motherhood and her daily life has died. Considered a pioneer of mom bloggers, the news of her passing broke on Mother’s Day in Mexico.

Armstrong’s death came as a surprise to her fans. It was announced on Wednesday May 10 on her Instagram account. Her boyfriend told The Associated Press she died by suicide.

