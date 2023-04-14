Donald Trump testifies for 7 hours in NY business fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump testifies in NY.

He answered questions from NY Attorney General Letitia James.

He had been questioned by her before.

BACK IN THE EYE OF THE HURRICANE! Once again, former President Donald Trump had to appear before the New York attorney general. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating Trump’s and his children’s business practices.

Trump had already been questioned by the same prosecutor last summer, in regards to the same lawsuit. This week the former president spent over seven hours answering more questions.

TRUMP TESTIFIES IN NY AGAIN!

Donald Trump appeared this Thursday before New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accuses Trump, his company and three of his children of fraudulently manipulating the value of the assets of the family business for years in order to get loans and evade taxes, according to EFE.

The legal battle began last summer, when Trump had to travel to New York to appear before James and answer questions about his company. His three oldest children have also been involved in the investigation and are allegedly cooperating.