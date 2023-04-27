Donald Trump’s rape and defamation trial has begun.

E. Jean Carroll finally has her day in court.

On Tuesday members of the jury heard from Carroll.

Donald Trump’s rape and defamation trial has begun. A nearly 30-year-old rape accusation against Donald Trump finally went to trial Tuesday, with jurors in the civil case hearing claims from writer E. Jean Carroll about how he attacked her in the dressing room of an upscale New York department store. The former president insists nothing happened.

E. Jean Carroll testified about happened inside a dressing room in 1996 that would “change her life forever,” as one of her lawyers, Shawn Crowley, said in his opening arguments, according to The Associated Press.

“Filled with fear and shame, she kept silent for decades. Eventually, though, silence became impossible,” Crowley said. And when Carroll broke that silence in an autobiography published in 2019, the then-president “used the most powerful platform on Earth to lie about what he had done, attack Ms. Carroll’s integrity and insult her appearance.”

Trump, who was not in court but has not ruled out testifying in the case, has called Carroll a “nut job” who fabricated the rape allegations to sell her book. Defense attorney Joe Tacopina told jurors Tuesday that her story was highly implausible and lacking in evidence.