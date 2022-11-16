Will Trump return to the White House?

The businessman is made an important announcement.

Did he beg his children to support him? Former US president Donald Trump made an important announcement on Tuesday, November 15, from his mansion in Florida. After going through a busy weekend with the wedding of his youngest daughter, he is taking the stage. Apparently, his eldest daughter Ivanka does not want to support her father in his second bid for president. She and her husband Jared have decided to stay out of Trump's political pursuits. Trump is running Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his residence on the exclusive island of Palm Beach, Florida where he moved after leaving the White House. It's also where the fabulous wedding of his youngest daughter took place. He announced his first run for president at Trump Tower, the skyscraper he owns on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where he lived at the time.

He already did something similar On June 16, 2015, Donald Trump came down the escalator at Trump Tower, arm in arm with his third wife, former model Melania Trump. "Ladies and gentlemen, I am officially running for President of the United States. And we are going to make our country great again," he announced. He did not imagine he would become one of the most hated presidents of the United States in history.

Did he beg his daughter to campaign with him? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been staying out of the public eye since leaving the White House. In 2016, Ivanka became and adviser and Jared was the Director of the Office of American Innovation. But it seems that they do not want to support the former president in this new campaign. They were not on stage when he made the announcement on Tuesday night.

Ivanka doesn’t want to support him? “Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him, since she was the most in-demand speaker after the president himself last time…but so far she resists his pleas and stands her ground. Just like Jared,” a source told New York Post during Tiffany’s wedding. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.” The couple’s stubbornness has created “additional tension behind the scenes,” the source added, as Ivanka’s brothers Donald Jr. and Eric are all involved in another White House bid with their father. With information from EFE.