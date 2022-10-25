Donald Trump drops a major hint about 2024 during Texas rally.

He says that he will “probably have to do it again”, referring to his candidacy.

“If we fly over a Democrat state, we get a grand jury subpoena,” he said.

Donald Trump is once again immersed in controversy and this time it happened after his Texas rally, where he addressed the issue of the possibility of running for president again in 2024. The former president declared once again that he won in 2020.

The statements he made were controversial due to the investigations that are being carried out as a result of his participation in the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2020. Recently, an official summons was issued to the former president to give his statement about what happened. Likewise, he is being investigated for taking classified documents from the White House.

IS TRUMP GOING TO RUN IN 2024?

Former President Donald Trump, is once again in the eye of the hurricane due to the statements he made at a rally in Texas. He hinted that he is planning to run in 2024 as well as what he’ll do if he wins again.

“I will probably have to do it again” Trump told the audience, leading to speculation about another White House bid. Although, his legal troubles may put this wish on hold.