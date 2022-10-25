Donald Trump hints at 2024 run during Texas rally: ‘I will probably have to do it again’
Donald Trump drops a major hint about 2024 during Texas rally. He says that he will "probably have to do it again".
- Donald Trump drops a major hint about 2024 during Texas rally.
- He says that he will “probably have to do it again”, referring to his candidacy.
- “If we fly over a Democrat state, we get a grand jury subpoena,” he said.
Donald Trump is once again immersed in controversy and this time it happened after his Texas rally, where he addressed the issue of the possibility of running for president again in 2024. The former president declared once again that he won in 2020.
The statements he made were controversial due to the investigations that are being carried out as a result of his participation in the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2020. Recently, an official summons was issued to the former president to give his statement about what happened. Likewise, he is being investigated for taking classified documents from the White House.
IS TRUMP GOING TO RUN IN 2024?
Former President Donald Trump, is once again in the eye of the hurricane due to the statements he made at a rally in Texas. He hinted that he is planning to run in 2024 as well as what he’ll do if he wins again.
“I will probably have to do it again” Trump told the audience, leading to speculation about another White House bid. Although, his legal troubles may put this wish on hold.
Donald Trump 2024?
Trump again railed about the 2020 election, where claimed he got “millions more votes” compared to his first run for president. He once again insisted that he had won the election and that he “had done much better”, winning the most votes “in the history of the country”.
“I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before. Getting millions more votes in 2020 than 2016 and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he declared according to the New York Post.
Doesn’t he care about the investigations?
During his speech, he also responded to questions about the investigation being carried out against him regarding the Capitol riots and stressed that they are “crooked people”, who were in charge of keeping an eye on his personal life rather than investigating what really happened. Likewise, the former Republican president confirmed that “if you go against a Democratic state” they investigate you.
“They are crooked people,” Trump said during the rally. “If we fly over a Democrat state, we get a grand jury subpoena. They have been looking at me for a long time… They found nothing,” he claimed about recent accusation.. Filed Under: Donald Trump Warning Texas