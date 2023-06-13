Donald Trump is defiant in first public appearances since he was indicted

Donald Trump is defiant after federal indictment on 37 counts.

What did he say in his first public appearances since the news broke?

He gave speeches in North Carolina and Georgia.

On Saturday former President Donald Trump railed against his landmark federal indictment, calling it «ridiculous» and «baseless» in his first public appearances since the charges against him were unsealed.

Trump claimed that the 37 felony counts were an assault on his supporters, as he tried to profit politically from his serious legal troubles and project an image of normality, according to The Associated Press.

Donald Trump is defiant in his first appearances after federal indictment

In his speeches at the Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina, Trump said his prosecution by the Justice Department is an attempt to undermine his chances of returning to the White House as he campaigns for reelection.

«They’ve launched one witch hunt after another to try and stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people,» Trump declared in Georgia, later telling the crowd that «ultimately, they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you.»