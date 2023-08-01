Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN has been dismissed

More bad news for Donald Trump.

His defamation lawsuit against CNN has been dismissed.

«Being “Hitler-like” is not a verifiable statement of fact that would support a defamation claim.» Former US President Donald Trump receives bad news as his defamation lawsuit against CNN has been dismissed. Before continuing, MundoNow invites you to listen to the Crímenes de Terror podcast. LISTEN TO THE CRÍMENES DE TERROR PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE

Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed FOTO SHUTTERSTOCKA federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump accused CNN of a «campaign of intimidation in the form of defamation and slander» and of creating a «false and inflammatory association» between him and Hitler.

The judge speaks “Being “Hitler-like” is not a verifiable statement of fact that would support a defamation claim,» said Judge Raag Singhal. The former president had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the federal lawsuit filed last October in South Florida.

Trump’s lawsuit fails Federal District Judge Raag Singhal said that the defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. The lawsuit is one of the many that Trump has filed against media outlets.

Trump had complained CNN compared him to Hitler Former President Donald Trump at an event on March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) In addition, the judge said it was an exaggeration to believe that, in the minds of the viewers, the phrase ‘The Big Lie’ would connect Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election to Nazi propaganda. The judge added that the phrase also doesn’t directly compare Trump to Hitler’s genocidal and authoritarian regime, according to The Associated Press.

«The Big Lie» «CNN’s use of the phrase ‘the Big Lie’ in connection with Trump’s election challenges does not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people,» wrote the judge. «Like Trump and CNN personalities … the Court finds Nazi references in the political discourse (made by whichever ‘side’) to be odious and repugnant,» wrote Singhal.