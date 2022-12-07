Donald Trump in trouble for demanding to terminate the US Constitution
Trump keeps adding to his problems. He calls for terminating the US Constitution. What do Republicans say about his remarks?
- Trump keeps adding to his problems.
- He calls for terminating the US Constitution.
- What do Republicans say?
Donald Trump has called for terminating the US Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results and reinstate him as president after Elon Musk tweeted about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.
On December 4, politicians from both parties strongly condemned former President Donald Trump’s demand to abandon the Constitution since he refuses to acknowledge his defeat to President Biden in 2020.
Condemnation for Donald Trump!
“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document,” said the White House which, along with other political entities, condemned former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate the constitution. The ex-president has tried to do everything to overturn Biden’s victory, without success.
Reiterating his unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud, Trump asserted Saturday, on Truth Social, that, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” FILED UNDER: Donald Trump terminate Constitution
Trump presents false evidence
In the middle of last October, a US District Court judge said that the evidence presented by Trump on the alleged electoral fraud of the 2020 elections was completely false.
In December 2020, in an unusual video with the announcement: “This is perhaps the most important speech I have ever given,” Donald Trump launched unsubstantiated accusations of electoral fraud and went as far as to point out that the entire system is under “aggression and coordinated siege”.
The White House hits back
“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and must be condemned,” the White House added. “You can’t love America only when you win.” Lawmakers from both parties have condemned Trump’s words.
“Last week he had dinner with anti-Semites. Now he calls for an end to Constitutional Democracy in America,” Senate Democrat chief Chuck Schumer tweeted. FILED UNDER: Donald Trump terminate Constitution
Many Republicans remain silent
The top Republican leaders have not yet spoken about the latest controversial statements by the former president of the United States and the party’s candidate in 2024, Donald Trump. The former president has been immersed in proving that he did not lose.
Trump “is out of control and a danger to our democracy. Everyone must condemn this attack on our democracy,” Schumer said. With information from CNN en Español, El Financiero and D.W. FILED UNDER: Donald Trump terminate Constitution