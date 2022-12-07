Trump keeps adding to his problems.

He calls for terminating the US Constitution.

What do Republicans say?

Donald Trump has called for terminating the US Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results and reinstate him as president after Elon Musk tweeted about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

On December 4, politicians from both parties strongly condemned former President Donald Trump’s demand to abandon the Constitution since he refuses to acknowledge his defeat to President Biden in 2020.

Condemnation for Donald Trump!

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document,” said the White House which, along with other political entities, condemned former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate the constitution. The ex-president has tried to do everything to overturn Biden’s victory, without success.

Reiterating his unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud, Trump asserted Saturday, on Truth Social, that, "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."