Trump confirms Republican Party split with CPAC speech.

He complained that the Democrats are united.

What does it mean for 2024? Trump CPAC speech confirms party split. Former US president Donald Trump confirmed the growing Republican Party fracture in his closing speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He threw several darts at his fellow conservatives. Until now, the CPAC had been considered the largest annual meeting of conservatives in the US, but this year it has been reduced to a Trumpist forum with no leading Republican figures and this was evident in Trump’s words. Donald Trump confirms Republican Party split in CPAC speech Trump said the Republican Party prior to his arrival “was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open border zealots, and fools…” according to Politico. “[B]ut we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush,” he continued. (Ryan was Speaker of the House, Rove was an adviser to former President George W. Bush and Jeb Bush was Governor of Florida).

Trump CPAC speech railed at “entrenched political dynasties in both parties” In his CPAC speech Trump also criticized “entrenched political dynasties in both parties” and addressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Mitch McConnell is listening,” mocked former President Trump. Later, he complained that the Democrats are united which, in his opinion, has prevented President Biden and his son Hunter from being held accountable what Trump baselessly called crimes of corruption.

Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro supported Trump Trump failed to fill the CPAC auditorium, which this year has been rather lackluster, with a main room more than half empty for most of the presentations. Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal deputy, were in the audience for Trump’s speech. In fact, at the beginning of his speech, Trump greeted Bolsonaro and his “friend” Eduardo. Most of the attendees were dedicated to the Trumpist cause, they laughed at the Republican leader’s jokes and interrupted him on several occasions with shouts and cheers.

Donald Trump attacked the numerous investigations against him Finally, Trump went through some of his favorite topics. He lashed out at the DOJ for the numerous investigations opened against him. He denounced the “fake news”, as he usually calls traditional media — although he usually embellishes his speeches with falsehoods — and criticized how the withdrawal from Afghanistan was carried out. He also pointed out his relationships with Russian president, Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He bragged that Russia did not invade any countries during his tenure because he got along “very well with Putin.” Throughout his term, Trump showed more affinity with autocratic leaders such as Putin, Bolsonaro and Kim Jong-Un, than with traditional US allies such as the European Union or Canada.