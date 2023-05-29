Bad news for shoppers! Dollar Tree could raise prices due to theft

Dollar Tree could raise prices due to theft.

The retailer says its profits are down this year.

What does this mean for shoppers?

Dollar Tree could be raising prices. Times have been hard for various retail chains in the United States, like Target. Now Dollar Tree shoppers are getting bad news as prices may be going up due to theft.

In addition to crime, the company also noted that price increases are being considered because the store is going through a rough patch financially, as profits continue to slide.

According to the New York Post, the US-based discount chain is going through a hard time. The company’s financial director now says prices could rise for customers.

Jeff Davis, Dollar Tree’s chief financial officer says they plan to «improve our performance on shrink through defensive merchandising efforts, real estate optimization, and perhaps higher prices to compensate for areas of systematically higher shrink.» Shrink refers to theft or loss of inventory.