DOJ says Donald Trump can be sued for inciting Jan. 6 riot

The DOJ says Donal Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot.

This does not have anything to do with criminal charges.

Trump can be held liable for damages.

On Thursday, the US Department of Justice found that former president Donald Trump could be sued for damages related to the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill. This is because he incited his supporters who invaded Congress.

The assault on the Capitol took place just days after the start of 2021 when Biden was elected president. A total of five people were killed in the violence.

The United States Department of Justice declared on Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by police or legislators for damages related to the January 6 riots in 2021, according to the AP.

The department’s position, that Trump is not immune from litigation in this case, was laid out in federal appeals court filings. A federal judge in Washington last year rejected Trump’s attempts to dismiss lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol Police officers.