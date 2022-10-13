The DOJ asks the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s request to review seized documents
CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT DISPUTE! The United States Department of Justice revealed that it made a special request to the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition from Donald Trump regarding the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, his home in Florida. The authorities are attempting to build a case against the former president.
For his part, Trump continues to fight their ability to review the documents taken from his home. The former Republican president explained that he wants an external review of the documents because he claims he took them legally.
DOJ DOES NOT WANT AN INDEPENDENT EXPERT TO REVIEW HIGHLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS
On Tuesday, October 11, the US Department of Justice asked Supreme Court to reject the petition filed by the legal team of former President Donald Trump requesting an independent expert to review the classified material that was seized from him, reported the EFE agency.
This seems to be a response to the request presented on October 4 by the former president of the United States. At that time, Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to intervene regarding the documents that the FBI seized from his home in Florida.
What did the Department of Justice say?
In a brief presented to the high court, the US government described the documents found in Trump’s residence as “extraordinarily delicate” and stated that if the independent expert is allowed to examine them, it could cause “irreparable damage” to the nation’s security, reported the EFE agency.
Attorney General Merrick Garland — whose nomination to the Supreme Court was blocked in 2016 by Republican senators — even insinuated that even if it were the judge himself who read these documents, he would be "putting the national security in danger".
Did a judge already authorize the request?
On August 8, the FBI carried out a search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, during which they seized some 11,000 official documents, including at least 100 classified documents, which the former president took with him when he left the White House in January 2021, according to EFE.
As a result of a lawsuit filed by the former president, a Florida judge authorized an independent expert to review the seized material, a decision that prevented the Department of Justice from continuing to review the classified documents.
What did the DOJ do?
However, an appeals court later allowed the US Attorney’s Office to continue with the investigation of that material, to which Trump’s legal team responded in early October by taking the case to the Supreme Court, EFE stated. After filing the appeal, the former president’s lawyers tried to prevent the DOJ from continuing to review the documents.
From the beginning, Trump has maintained that the search of his home is part of a political campaign to prevent him from running for president in 2024. The former president has not hesitated to express his annoyance through Truth Social — the social media platform that he helped found.