The Department of Justice petitions the Supreme Court regarding Trump.

They ask the Court to stay out of the dispute with the former president.

Trump requested an independent expert to review classified documents.

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT DISPUTE! The United States Department of Justice revealed that it made a special request to the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition from Donald Trump regarding the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, his home in Florida. The authorities are attempting to build a case against the former president.

For his part, Trump continues to fight their ability to review the documents taken from his home. The former Republican president explained that he wants an external review of the documents because he claims he took them legally.

DOJ DOES NOT WANT AN INDEPENDENT EXPERT TO REVIEW HIGHLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

On Tuesday, October 11, the US Department of Justice asked Supreme Court to reject the petition filed by the legal team of former President Donald Trump requesting an independent expert to review the classified material that was seized from him, reported the EFE agency.

This seems to be a response to the request presented on October 4 by the former president of the United States. At that time, Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to intervene regarding the documents that the FBI seized from his home in Florida.