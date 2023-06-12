Does Lili Estefan have a boyfriend? Tanya Charry gets her to make a confession (VIDEO)
Does Lili Estefan have a boyfriend? Tany Charry gets her colleague to make a surprising confession. The El Gordo y la Flaca stars are quite close.
- Does Lili Estefan have a boyfriend?
- Tany Charry gets her colleague to make a surprising confession.
- The El Gordo y la Flaca stars are quite close.
Does Lili Estefan have a boyfriend? Tanya Charry and Lili Estefan are quite close and, in addition to both appearing on the popular Univision show, they also spend a lot of time together off camera.
In an unexpected moment on Tuesday’s El Gordo y La Flaca, while everyone was talking about Shakira’s possible new relationship, Lili Etsefan wound up in the spotlight.
Does Lili Estefan have a boyfriend?
The hosts were talking about the Monotonía singer’s possible new romance with a Formula 1 driver but nobody imagined what Tanya would reveal about Lili Estefan.
Lili began: «I do believe that he is a man who at this time for Shakira, I think that maybe it is what Shakira needs, all fast. I think that Shakira could have a good time for a while. I don’t know if it would be the last, but she would have a good time.»
Tanya made a surprising remark
Tanya Charry responded: «Everyone wishes that for you.» «And I understand when everyone tells me this… I’m late, but not after so many years,» Lili commented, surprising to the Colombian host.
What did Lili Estefan say?
Tanya did not let Lili’s comment go unnoticed and said: «Lili, forgive me for a moment, but you’re onto something… You are onto something,» indicating that Lili Estefan could be in a relationship.
Lili responded, laughing: «I already told you that I’m up to something, I’m having fun, that’s what I told you. She keeps trying to investigate by doing one of those interviews that she does long and my thing is all speed, fast.»
So far, no further details have been revealed
Despite the fact that ‘La Flaca’ has not revealed who her new man might be, people immediately began speculating.
A few months ago, they were discussing Piqué and Shakira’s breakup, and Lili recalled her explosive split. She said she had been cheated on. Maybe now she’s getting her groove back.