Doctor reveals all the details of Vincente Fernández’s death

Vincente Fernández’s true cause of death is revealed.

What the doctor who treated him determined about his death.

El Charro de Huentitán’s accident led to his death.

Vicente Fernández’s death: El Charro de Huentitán’s death was announced on December 12, 2021 at dawn. ‘Los Fernández’, confirmed his death through a statement that was issued on social media and in the press. It quickly spread around the world.

A little less than two years after the popular Mexican artist’s death, many people still don’t know exactly what happened to him. Here’s what his autopsy revealed about the accident El Charro suffered shortly before he died.

Vicente Fernández’s death: A shining star went out

Vicente Fernandez left a musical legacy that marked the history of Mexico, Latin America, and the United States. The singer even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Millions were devastated and confused by his death.

The doctor who treated him explained in detail what led to his demise, since it should be noted that the singer was hospitalized and received very good medical care during the last four months of his life. Filed Under: Vicente Fernández’s death