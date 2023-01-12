Doctor reveals all the details of Vincente Fernández’s death
Vincente Fernández's true cause of death is revealed. What the doctor who treated him determined about the accident that led to his death.
Vicente Fernández’s death: El Charro de Huentitán’s death was announced on December 12, 2021 at dawn. ‘Los Fernández’, confirmed his death through a statement that was issued on social media and in the press. It quickly spread around the world.
A little less than two years after the popular Mexican artist’s death, many people still don’t know exactly what happened to him. Here’s what his autopsy revealed about the accident El Charro suffered shortly before he died.
Vicente Fernández’s death: A shining star went out
Vicente Fernandez left a musical legacy that marked the history of Mexico, Latin America, and the United States. The singer even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Millions were devastated and confused by his death.
The doctor who treated him explained in detail what led to his demise, since it should be noted that the singer was hospitalized and received very good medical care during the last four months of his life.
What led to Vicente Fernández’s death
The doctor explained that the Un millón de primaveras singer died from “multi-organ failure”, according to Milenio. However, México AS explained that he specifically said: “It was a multi-organ condition, a condition of multi-organ failure where his hematological system, his cardiovascular system, his renal system and his pulmonary system collapsed.”
Vicente Fernández suffered severe damage to his organs that ultimately killed him: "Multiple organ failure can be a condition in which the dysfunction of various organs no longer allows hemodynamic stability," reported the doctor who was treating him.
His condition worsened over time
‘The Son of the People’ began to experience serious health problems after a harsh fall he suffered while riding at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch. Reports indicate that this accident caused trauma to his cervical spine, for which he underwent emergency surgery.
Vicente Fernández fought to stay alive for months, he had a rather slow recovery and it seemed that his condition was improving. However, by the end of November 2021 the singer took a turn for the worse, with inflammation in the respiratory tract, according to Mexico AS.
The singer’s enormous fortune
El Charro de Huentitán accumulated a massive fortune throughout his life, which exceeds $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, a website that tracks the stars’ wealth. The Mexican star was not just involved in music and movies.
The greatest idol of regional Mexican music in one way or another found a way to extend his legacy by becoming a businessman. He dabbled things like horse breeding and private plane rental, according to infobae.