A young musician, producer and DJ passed away at age 33.

His fans can’t believe Jamie Roy has died.

The family is devastated and issued a statement.

The world of music is grieving after the death of DJ Jamie Roy was confirmed. He was also a producer and musician who passed away at age 33, according to several media outlets such as Lad Bible which published part of the statement issued by the family of the young artist who died unexpectedly.

DJ Jamie Roy was Scottish and had recently been updating his Instagram account with his events and music, never expecting that he would unexpectedly lose his life at 33 this September 20. The musician had the opportunity to perform in the most famous nightclubs in the world.

DJ Jamie Roy dies at 33

Tributes to remember the legacy and the life by DJ Jamie Roy were launched after his family announced the devastating news to the thousands of fans of the musician who had almost 50,000 followers on Instagram who closely followed his performances and his work.

Just three days ago, he had shared a post on Instagram giving information about how he is among the 50 most listened to house music artists on a streaming platform, thanking his collaborators and record label for their support…. He didn’t know that it would be his last post.