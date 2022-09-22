Popular DJ Jamie Roy dies at age 33 and his fans are devastated (PHOTOS)
A young musician, producer and DJ passed away at age 33. His fans can't believe Jamie Roy has died. His family issued a statement.
The world of music is grieving after the death of DJ Jamie Roy was confirmed. He was also a producer and musician who passed away at age 33, according to several media outlets such as Lad Bible which published part of the statement issued by the family of the young artist who died unexpectedly.
DJ Jamie Roy was Scottish and had recently been updating his Instagram account with his events and music, never expecting that he would unexpectedly lose his life at 33 this September 20. The musician had the opportunity to perform in the most famous nightclubs in the world.
Tributes to remember the legacy and the life by DJ Jamie Roy were launched after his family announced the devastating news to the thousands of fans of the musician who had almost 50,000 followers on Instagram who closely followed his performances and his work.
Just three days ago, he had shared a post on Instagram giving information about how he is among the 50 most listened to house music artists on a streaming platform, thanking his collaborators and record label for their support…. He didn’t know that it would be his last post.
The devastating statement from his family
The family of DJ Jamie Roy is devastated and with a broken heart they issued the statement on the death of the beloved musician: “Jamie passed away yesterday (September 20). Jamie was a very talented and beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle deeply loved by his many friends and colleagues in and out of the music industry.”
And they continued: “We are absolutely devastated by his death.” DJ Jamie Roy achieved fame fame when he began to perform in Ibiza in different venues such as Pacha, Amnesia and Ibiza Rocks. In addition to that, his music was part of the famous BBC Radio One.
Do they know how DJ Jamie Roy died?
The blue-eyed blonde had performed last June at Glastonbury, a significant achievement for DJ Jamie Roy who was promoting his music around the world and in places he never expected like Costa Rica. Upon hearing the news, thousands of fans offered their condolences to the family.
So far there is no talk of a specific reason for the musician’s death, but several people speculate that he could have suffered a cardiac arrest, although it has not been confirmed. While his record company wrote a message: “We are devastated to learn of Jamie’s death this morning. A great producer, DJ, and friend to many in the industry. Shine high Jamie.”
Devastated fans send their condolences to the family of the musician and producer
On his most recent Instagram post, his fans and friends immediately began commenting: “Devastated! Rest brother, see you soon.” “I cannot believe this, I love you bro.” “He left too soon, my sincere condolences to his family.” “Beautiful human being, rest in peace brother.” “Fly high Jamie.” “What sad news.”
“Rest in peace Jamie, always such a good person.” “Sending a wish to where your sweet spirit is.” “I can’t believe it.” “We are going to miss your beautiful smile.” “Rest in peace Jamie.” “Devastating.” “Very shocked by the news and I send a lot of strength to his friends and family.” “I will miss you very much, enjoy the light and we will meet again someday.”