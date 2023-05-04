Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Crime » Wife of Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa is arrested

Wife of Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa is arrested

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa’s wife is arrested.
  • Divimara Lamar Nava is accused of helping him evade police.
  • Francisco Oropesa is also in custody.

Montgomery County police arrested Divimara Lamar Nava, wife of Francisco Oropesa, who is accused of the Cleveland, Texas massacre.

Sheriff Rand Henderson reported that the arrest occurred at a home in Conroe, a few hours after Oropesa’s arrest.

Oropesa was on the run for four days

PHOTO: Montgomery Sheriff’s Office

Although no details were given about the final charges Divina Lamar Nava will face, the authorities indicated that she will also be investigated in relation to the mass shooting and they are trying to determine whether or not she withheld information about her husband’s whereabouts.

Oropesa was on the run from authorities for four days after allegedly murdering five people, including a 9-year-old boy and his mother, who were his neighbors.

Authorities believe Lamar Nava hid Oropesa

Authorities believe she hid it
PHOTO: Montgomery Sheriff’s Office

The police located Oropesa a few miles from where the mass shooting occurred. He was hiding under dirty clothes in the closet of a house.

According to local sheriff’s office chief Rand Henderson, Lamar Nava had previously denied any knowledge of Oropesa’s whereabouts, but authorities believe she hid him at the home near Conroe where the suspected murderer was arrested Tuesday.

There are no records of Lamar Nava’s bond

The records do not include a bond for her.
Police officers remove bodies from a home where five people were shot the night before on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Lamar Nava was arrested early Wednesday morning and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of hindering the arrest or prosecution of a known felon, according to online jail records at the time of writing.

The records do not include a bond for her and indicate that she was arrested by state police at a home in Conroe. The arrest sparks outrage among many who question how the woman could allegedly say that she did not know where her husband was while her neighbors mourned the bloody deaths of five of their relatives.

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Wife of Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa is arrested

Will Francisco Oropesa get the death penalty for the Texas massacre?

Survivor of Texas massacre reacts Francisco Oropesa’s arrest

FBI posts photo of the wrong man in Texas mass shooting manhunt

Relatives of those killed in Texas mass shooting reveal what happened to their loved ones