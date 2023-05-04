Wife of Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa is arrested

Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa’s wife is arrested.

Divimara Lamar Nava is accused of helping him evade police.

Francisco Oropesa is also in custody.

Montgomery County police arrested Divimara Lamar Nava, wife of Francisco Oropesa, who is accused of the Cleveland, Texas massacre.

Sheriff Rand Henderson reported that the arrest occurred at a home in Conroe, a few hours after Oropesa’s arrest.

Oropesa was on the run for four days

Although no details were given about the final charges Divina Lamar Nava will face, the authorities indicated that she will also be investigated in relation to the mass shooting and they are trying to determine whether or not she withheld information about her husband’s whereabouts.

