The dismembered bodies of a kidnapped family were left in front of a church in Mexico. The bodies of the seven family members — five men and two women — were discovered on Saturday, June 24, in front of a church in the Barrio de San Mateo de Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

Police received an anonymous call early Saturday morning about a vehicle with its lights on and five human heads on the hood. Authorities had no idea of what they would find.

The dismembered family members were left in front of the church to send a message

It was reported that there were two notes behind the heads and one was addressed to the municipal president Norma Otilia Hernández Martínez. The contents of the other note have not been released. Apparently the depraved act was done to send her a message.

The rest of the bodies were inside the vehicles and other limbs were on the pavement, so the street was completely cordoned off by the police, while they investigated and worked to remove the bodies.