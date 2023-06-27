The dismembered bodies of a kidnapped family were left in front of a church in Mexico
The dismembered bodies of a kidnapped family were left in front of a church in Mexico. The bodies of the seven family members — five men and two women — were discovered on Saturday, June 24, in front of a church in the Barrio de San Mateo de Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero.
Police received an anonymous call early Saturday morning about a vehicle with its lights on and five human heads on the hood. Authorities had no idea of what they would find.
The dismembered family members were left in front of the church to send a message
It was reported that there were two notes behind the heads and one was addressed to the municipal president Norma Otilia Hernández Martínez. The contents of the other note have not been released. Apparently the depraved act was done to send her a message.
The rest of the bodies were inside the vehicles and other limbs were on the pavement, so the street was completely cordoned off by the police, while they investigated and worked to remove the bodies.
A horrifying discovery
According to Telemundo, the bodies belong to a family that had been reported missing on June 9. Reportedly, they had been traveling to the state capital.
These people, along with some other men, appeared in a terrifying video, that circulated on social media, where they were wearing little clothing and their hands were tied.
Terror in Mexico
In that video they confessed to being guilty of the murder of the director of a hospital in Quechultenango, which occurred in Chilpancingo this month, as well as other crimes that occurred in the capital.
Homicides dropped by 7.1% in 2022, when Mexico had 30,968 murders after experiencing the two most violent years in its history. This happened under the leadership of López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020, followed by 33,308 in 2021.