Author and researcher David Olives has dedicated years of his life to investigating the mysterious disappearances in national parks that have occurred in the United States. In his work, known as Missing 411, he describes a series of cases in which people have vanished under unusual or inexplicable circumstances, many of which have been denied or covered up by the National Park Service.

In this first episode of Códice Críptico, we will explore the stories of the survivors, those who have experienced extraordinary events and managed to escape from disappearance. Often, these individuals have been criticized and ridiculed for sharing their experiences with the community. Our lively and enthusiastic host reintroduces us to the Missing 411 phenomenon and invites us to immerse ourselves in the stories of those who have had close encounters with the inexplicable. Listen to the new season of the podcast «Códice Críptico» CLICKING HERE.

The first case of disappearances in national parks presented is that of a park ranger who worked in Smoky National Park. During one of his regular patrols, he experienced a strange phenomenon. Suddenly, everything around him plunged into absolute silence.

The park ranger took refuge next to a tree, feeling a strange sense that something was not right. As he stood there, he noticed the phenomenon of a part of his right foot completely disappearing when he advanced, reappearing when he stepped back. The same happened with his right hand. This bewildering experience led him to return to the trailhead, where the sounds of the forest eventually returned, and he felt safe.