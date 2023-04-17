Diego Soldano spoke exclusively with MundoNow.

He discussed his relationship with the other contestants.

He spoke about La Materialista and his friendship with Paty Navidad.

Diego Soldano, who was the last person to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos, talked to MundoNOW about his time on the show. In the interview, the Argentine actor spoke about La Materialista, his friendship with Paty Navidad and what he thinks about Arturo Carmona.

Soldano first touched on his arrival to the reality show, adding that he felt some hostility from the other contestants and that several times he felt attacked for no reason.

Diego Soldano talks about LCDLF and his fight with La Materialista

The former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos spoke about one of the most controversial situations he went through on the reality show. La Materialista complained about him wearing his boxers in the room with her so decided to change rooms.

“Her reaction was a little excessive. In any case, if I had bothered her with something, the right thing to do is to tell me and not talk to the whole house about it. I am calm on my part (…), it’s complicated, overnight she became a friend of Madison, to no longer being friends, to being rivals, to nominating her. She makes very drastic, very rude decisions and is not very up-front,” said the actor.