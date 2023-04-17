Diego Soldano talks exclusively to MundoNOW about LCDLF and La Materialista
Diego Soldano, who was the last person to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos, talked to MundoNOW about his time on the show. In the interview, the Argentine actor spoke about La Materialista, his friendship with Paty Navidad and what he thinks about Arturo Carmona.
Soldano first touched on his arrival to the reality show, adding that he felt some hostility from the other contestants and that several times he felt attacked for no reason.
Diego Soldano talks about LCDLF and his fight with La Materialista
The former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos spoke about one of the most controversial situations he went through on the reality show. La Materialista complained about him wearing his boxers in the room with her so decided to change rooms.
“Her reaction was a little excessive. In any case, if I had bothered her with something, the right thing to do is to tell me and not talk to the whole house about it. I am calm on my part (…), it’s complicated, overnight she became a friend of Madison, to no longer being friends, to being rivals, to nominating her. She makes very drastic, very rude decisions and is not very up-front,” said the actor.
Diego Soldano talks about what it was like living with Paty Navidad on LCDLF
One of the people who made Diego’s stay at La Casa de los Famosos more enjoyable was Paty Navidad. The actor spoke exclusively about what it was like to live with her and his thoughts about her chances of winning.
“Paty will surely be there in the final, on the podium. I consider her the favorite, Paty is a very educated woman, very special, she cooks deliciously, cuts my hair incredibly. I still have the haircut she did for me. I have only affection and love for Paty, she has some conflicts to resolve but she’s an extraordinary woman,” said Diego.
The actor also spoke about Arturo Carmona
Diego Soldano spoke about what it was like to live under the same roof as Arturo Carmona, one of the houseguests he clashed with. He said that he would have liked to get to know the Mexican actor more.
“There he seemed to me, despite everything, a pleasant guy to live with and he was always helping others. But then I found this jealousy and some toxicity that I didn’t expect. Though I don’t blame him, there was a lot of pressure and stress, things are magnified, relationships are complicated there.”
Diego says that Madison can make it to the finals
Likewise, Diego said he thought Madison could win the show as he said that she’s a very focused woman who could beat the other contestants.
“Madison is pure of heart, she has incredible values, she’s strong, charismatic, I also see her in the final and as a candidate to win this, she ‘s very focused,” concluded Diego Soldano.