Did Shakira have a physical altercation with Piqué’s mother for covering up his affair with Clara Chía?
Is Piqué’s mother an evil woman? Many people doubted that Montserrat Bernabéu would show her “true colors” regarding her son cheating on Shakira and now Spanish media are reporting that Shakira and Piqué’s mother may have had a physical altercation.
Infobae reported that Shakira, who had a 12-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, found out that his mother knew of her son’s relationship with Clara Chía, which undoubtedly upset the Colombian singer who allegedly went to talk to her about it.
Shakira demanded answers from Piqué’s mother
It is worth noting that, according to the couple’s official paparazzo, Jordi Martin, Piqué may have cheated on Shakira with up to 50 women. This has not been confirmed but given what happened with Clara Chía, it doesn’t seem out of the question.
Another proof of Shakira’s bad relationship with her former mother-in-law is the witch that she recently put on her balcony after the split.
Piqué’s mother allegedly hit Shakira
According to journalist Laura Fa, host of the popular podcast Mamarazzis, the situation between Shakira and Montserrat Bernabéu escalated to such a degree that got into a physical fight when Shakira found out that Piqué’s mother knew about his relationship with Clara Chía.
Not only that, it’s rumored that Piqué’s mother let him and Clara Chía secretly meet at one of their family houses while he was still living with Shakira. “When Piqué and Clara Chía’s relationship began, they took refuge in a house of his parents in Cabrils, Spain,” said Laura Fa.
Shakira was furious with Piqué’s mother
When she found out, the Colombian singer supposedly exploded and went to confront the mother of the ex-soccer player.Laura Fa quoted an anonymous source close to the couple who said they knew about everything that happened the day that Shakira and Piqué’s mother were fighting.
This person said that Piqué’s mother allegedly hit Shakira in the face. The most unfortunate thing is that this allegedly happened in front of Piqué and their children Milan and Sasha.
Shakira was a victim of Montserrat Bernabéu
This is added to the video from an event where they honored Piqué and cameras captured the moment when the soccer player’s mother grabs Shakira’s face and seems to be telling her to shut up.
People were amazed that Shakira kept her composure when she was clearly being mistreated. When the images went viral, her fans wondered what other things Shakira may have experienced. Now we may know.