Did Shakira have a physical fight with Piqué’s mother?

Piqué’s mother was aggressive with the singer in public.

Piqué did nothing to defend Shakira.

Is Piqué’s mother an evil woman? Many people doubted that Montserrat Bernabéu would show her “true colors” regarding her son cheating on Shakira and now Spanish media are reporting that Shakira and Piqué’s mother may have had a physical altercation.

Infobae reported that Shakira, who had a 12-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, found out that his mother knew of her son’s relationship with Clara Chía, which undoubtedly upset the Colombian singer who allegedly went to talk to her about it.

Shakira demanded answers from Piqué’s mother

It is worth noting that, according to the couple’s official paparazzo, Jordi Martin, Piqué may have cheated on Shakira with up to 50 women. This has not been confirmed but given what happened with Clara Chía, it doesn’t seem out of the question.

Another proof of Shakira’s bad relationship with her former mother-in-law is the witch that she recently put on her balcony after the split.