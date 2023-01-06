Luis R. Conriquez has gained fame for his narcocorrido JGL.

The Mexican singer received a mysterious letter in the middle of a concert.

It is speculated that it was a death threat. There are many mysteries surrounding the deaths of various celebrities, especially corrido and regional Mexican singers. It is speculated that most of their deaths have to do with drug trafficking, as celebrities such as Sergio Vega, Valentín Elizalde and the lead singer of K-Paz de la Sierra were shot dead. Now, another regional Mexican singer who has also performed narcocorridos, received a mysterious letter during one of his concerts. Did Luis R. Conriquez get a death threat? Luis R. Conriquez is one of the most famous regional Mexican singers According to various media, Luis R. Conriquez is known for having agreeing to perform at a party for drug lords and for his successful narcocorrido called JGL, the initials of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín Guzmán. The ‘war’ corrido is a tribute to El Chapo, who is serving a life sentence in the United States. His children Iván Archivaldo and Alfredo, are honored in the narcocorrido. Filed Under: Luis R Conriquez death threat

Did Luis R Conriquez receive a death threat in the middle of a concert? During one of his recent concerts, Luis R. Conriquez received a mysterious letter that many suspected could be a death threat, recalling the tragic murder of Chalino Sánchez who was shot and killed. The moment immediately went viral on social media after one of the attendees shared a video of the exact moment in which the regional Mexican singer received the letter from a hand that came out of the crowd. At first Luis R. received it happily but Conriquez’s expression changed as he read it. Filed Under: Luis R Conriquez death threat

What did the letter say? In the video, it can be seen that after receiving the letter, he turned to the audience and immediately lowered his gaze as he finished opening the letter. He begins to read it as he walks from one side of the stage to the other and hands it to a man who appears to be a member of his security team — going from at ease to looking worried. Luis R. Conriquez, who is originally from Caborca, Sonora, read the mysterious letter twice before handing it over to the guard while the song En la radio de un cochinero is heard in the background. He didn’t share the contents of the letter, however, he’s obviously nervous. In the video you can see a photographer apparently taking a screenshot of the text. Filed Under: Luis R Conriquez death threat

Internet users say that the singer will wind up like Chalino Sánchez Despite the fact that the contents of the letter have not been disclosed, many internet users believe that it could be a death threat. Meanwhile others point out that it may be a song request. However, that doesn’t explain why the JGL singer would look so nervous. Internet users commented that he could wind up like the Nieves de enero singer: “This story has happened before and I hope it doesn’t end the way many know.” ” Nooo we already lost Chalino and then you, it will not be the same without you.” “And he raised his elbow just like Chalino.” “Take care Luis R hopefully it is not something bad.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Luis R Conriquez death threat