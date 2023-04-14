Did ex-soccer player Jorge Campos die? Rumors swirl online
Did Jorge Campos die? Rumors swirl online about the ex-soccer player and TV Azteca commentator. Find out what really happened.
- Did Jorge Campos die?
- Rumors swirl online about the ex-soccer player.
- Find out what really happened.
The internet is a very important tool for getting breaking news, however, it’s also filled with misinformation and rumors. Lately, people have been saying that former soccer player and goalkeeper Jorge Campos died.
It is not the first time that rumors of the TV Azteca Deportes commentator’s death have circulated. However, they weren’t true then. Are they true now?
Did ex-soccer player Jorge Campos die?
Rumors have surfaced on the internet that the former National Team player, Jorge Campos, recently died. It seems, the news started circulating on social media.
People have raised doubts about the story and have been trying to find out what’s really going on. So far, it seems that everything indicates that the TV Azteca Deportes commentator is still alive.
Rumors that former soccer player Jorge Campos died
The charismatic ex-soccer player has not died. People became suspicious after the rumor started swirling but there was no official announcement.
In March 2022, a different Jorge Campos — former Durango Attorney General Jorge Campos — Murillo died of a heart attack while playing baseball.
This is not the first time that Jorge Campos has been reported dead
It is not the first time that the footballer has been “killed” on social media. In past years false rumors have spread about his death.
Like the soccer player, many celebrities have to battle rumors of their deaths that begin on social media — like the memes that appear saying that Silvia Pinal died.