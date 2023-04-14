Did ex-soccer player Jorge Campos die? Rumors swirl online

Did Jorge Campos die?

Rumors swirl online about the ex-soccer player.

Find out what really happened.

The internet is a very important tool for getting breaking news, however, it’s also filled with misinformation and rumors. Lately, people have been saying that former soccer player and goalkeeper Jorge Campos died.

It is not the first time that rumors of the TV Azteca Deportes commentator’s death have circulated. However, they weren’t true then. Are they true now?

Did ex-soccer player Jorge Campos die?

Rumors have surfaced on the internet that the former National Team player, Jorge Campos, recently died. It seems, the news started circulating on social media.

People have raised doubts about the story and have been trying to find out what’s really going on. So far, it seems that everything indicates that the TV Azteca Deportes commentator is still alive.