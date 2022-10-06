Did he want to die? Christian Nodal reveals a ‘tragic time’ and says who saved him
Did he want to die? Christian Nodal reveals "tragic time" and says who saved him. Find out what really happened to the singer.
After the recent death rumors involving the popular regional Mexican singer, a shocking interview has come to light. Did he want to die? Christian Nodal reveals a “tragic time” and says who saved him. Find out what happened to the singer.
Being in the public eye, it’s impossible not to comment on the life of the Botella tras botella singer. After his controversial engagement to Belinda, his recent affair with the rapper Cazzu and his conflict with J Balvin, Nodal has been on everyone’s lips.
Christian Nodal has been involved in controversies recently
Despite his recent scandals, it seems that the singer has everything under control. However, his radical change of look, the tattoos on his face and even some of his “strange” behavior reveal that he is not doing quite well.
Now, a shocking interview has come to light in which the Mexican singer himself made shocking revelations, and even described a time that he tried to harm himself, revealing as well who saved him.
Nodal spoke about his ‘broken heart’
According to Telemundo Entertainment, a couple of months ago Christian Nodal opened up and spoke of heartbreak and how he tries to heal his broken heart. He even revealed a ‘tragic time’ when he tried to throw himself off the second floor.
The regional Mexican singer said who the special person who managed to save his life was. This person also witnessed the spectacular moment where the singer tried to harm himself and run away from his feelings.
Did he want to die? Christian Nodal reveals ‘tragic time’
Christian Nodal said that he struggled for years, especially because his mother had epilepsy and his father was the one who carried all the responsibility in the family. Because of his family situation, Nodal lived with his grandparents for a while, “There was no dad, there was no mom. My parents were my grandparents,” Christian said according to Telemundo.
"Once I wanted to jump from a second story thinking it would hurt me, but my grandmother saved me. 'Christian! Dumb kid!'" he said in the interview. After this episode and his mother's health problems, Nodal received help from his grandmother.
Christian Nodal says his grandmother saved him
Nodal’s grandmother is very important to the young man because, after having suicidal thoughts, his grandmother brought him to church, so that he would find peace and heal his heart from harmful feelings.
"I had a great time there because I saw people heal. I felt for the first time God in music." To finish, Nodal stressed that being surrounded by music and God brought out his creative side, as he revealed in the interview with Telemundo.