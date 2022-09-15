Inicio » English » BOTOX? Chayanne reappears with a suspiciously younger looking face (VIDEO)

BOTOX? Chayanne reappears with a suspiciously younger looking face (VIDEO)

  • Did Chayanne get Botox? See how he looks at 54 years old!
  • People claim that he underwent cosmetic surgery to look younger.
  • The Puerto Rican singer will receive a 2022 Latin Billboard award!

Did Chayanne get Botox? Many mothers are in love with Chayanne. The handsome 54-year-old singer reappeared after a long absence and the Torero singer is about to release new music in addition to announcing that he has been nominated for some awards.

Chayanne reappeared on social media but caused great controversy when his fans said it looks like the singer got Botox or some other procedure on his face. The video is going around the world!

Chayanne reappears on social media!

Chayanne retouched her face

PHOTO: Twitter

Chayanne has always been a fairly uncontroversial artist as he is one of the few who has never been known to make a social ruckus. Now he is not on everyone’s lips for a scandal but due to what is being said about his physical appearance.

Recently, a video of the Puerto Rican singer was released his face looks different. Many say that he had an aesthetic procedure. However this has not been verified by anyone, including he singer himself. Judge for yourself by the images. Filed Under: Chayanne botox

What has been done?

Chayanne retouched her face
LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 26: Chayanne attends the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

However, Chayanne continues to be a singer with a long musical career and many awards and accolades. Lolo Figueroa’s father says that he may have undergone a bichectomy, which is a surgery to reduce buccal fat bags, in order to define and refine the face.

In addition, he may have had Botox to reduce lines and wrinkles caused by age. Chayanne has always been a very attractive man, which is why many say that he does not need any cosmetic procedures. (SEE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Chayanne botox

Will he receive an award at the 2022 Latin Billboards?

PHOTO: Instagram

Due to its long history of more than 30 years in the music industry, Chayanne announced on social media that he will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Latin Billboards.

Hola magazine also announced that, in addition to receiving the award, the Lo Dejaría Todo singer will also perform at the gala on September 29 that will take place in Miami. The Puerto Rican has become one of the most beloved artists in Latin America and a musical phenomenon. Filed Under: Chayanne botox

Philanthropist, ambassador and a great artist

Chayanne
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO-MAY 3: Chayanne performs as part of Desde El Alma Tour at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot on May 3, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

According to Hola! the Puerto Rican singer has sold more than 50 million records throughout his 30 years of musical career, and reached the top of the Billboard charts with 25 songs, nine of them on the Hot Latin Songs list.

Likewise, Chayanne has been a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and since 2014 he is one of the Ambassadors of the American Red Cross. He is a well-rounded artist with great taste in Latin music, good for him! Filed Under: Chayanne botox

