Did Chayanne get Botox? See how he looks at 54 years old!

People claim that he underwent cosmetic surgery to look younger.

The Puerto Rican singer will receive a 2022 Latin Billboard award!

Did Chayanne get Botox? Many mothers are in love with Chayanne. The handsome 54-year-old singer reappeared after a long absence and the Torero singer is about to release new music in addition to announcing that he has been nominated for some awards.

Chayanne reappeared on social media but caused great controversy when his fans said it looks like the singer got Botox or some other procedure on his face. The video is going around the world!

Chayanne reappears on social media!

Chayanne has always been a fairly uncontroversial artist as he is one of the few who has never been known to make a social ruckus. Now he is not on everyone’s lips for a scandal but due to what is being said about his physical appearance.

Recently, a video of the Puerto Rican singer was released his face looks different. Many say that he had an aesthetic procedure. However this has not been verified by anyone, including he singer himself. Judge for yourself by the images. Filed Under: Chayanne botox