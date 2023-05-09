Famous body language expert, Maryfer Centeno, analyzed Camilla Parker Bowles.

She was crowned Queen of England on Saturday May 6.

Charles III was crowned King. The Coronation of King Charles III took place on Saturday, May 6. The event was historic for the citizens of the United Kingdom, and around the world. Now, body language expert Maryfer Centeno analyzed whether Queen Camilla wanted the crown. This issue has become very popular just one day after the coronation because at the important ceremony, Queen Camilla appeared to be angry and upset. Maryfer Centeno analyzes Queen Camilla The coronation held on May 6 had several peculiar moments that were noticed by the public. One of them was how angry Queen Camilla looked. Body language expert Maryfer Centeno talked about Camilla’s body language at the event. According to Centeno, the Queen is sad and uncomfortable during the coronation, reaching a point where her nervousness is very noticeable.

“She is a woman who has had a lot of sadness” The body language expert pointed out why the Queen appeared sad. Centeno stressed that some things that are reflected in Camilla’s face are “chronic emotions”, something that shows up in wrinkles. “I understand that she cannot make many facial expressions, but these downturned corners (referring to her sad lips), are called chronic emotions that are reflected in her face, surely she is a woman who has suffered a lot of sadness for a long time, they appear on the face like wrinkles.” Maryfer pointed out.

Does the Queen look uncomfortable as she’s being crowned? The moment Camilla Parker Bowles is crowned was particularly notable, according to Centeno, because of her posture. “Here she receives the crown and is giving some kind of order because she’s so uncomfortable in the coronation, which was also rehearsed, there she realizes, ‘Now whatever is fine,: the crown is placed and it may be that she has a tiny itch, however, that action was not necessary,” said Maryfer Centeno.

Camilla’s unhappiness during the coronation As the crown is placed on Camilla’s head, her face reflects sadness and discontent. The body language expert adds ironically that her face has not yet changed because she has not yet received “grace” and emphasizes the new Queen’s anger. “They are telling her to fill herself with this abundant grace and the virtue of all princes, and here she is with a face where she looks angry, annoyed, uncomfortable, but it’s probably a product of nervousness, although there are people who have prepared all their life to be there,” concluded the body language expert.