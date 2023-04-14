Did Belinda have an affair with Julián Figueroa?

The singer said that she played with Maribel’s son.

She says goodbye to him on social media.

Julián Figueroa has been in the news since his death was confirmed on Sunday, April 9. Now speculation that Belinda had an affair with Maribel Guardia’s son is going viral on social media.

Leaving the unknown aside, Belinda showed her sadness at Julián Figueroa’s death by posting a photo with a moving message on Instagram, saying she still remembers the times when they played together.

The mystery of the alleged romance between Belinda and Julián emerged on social media, where users recalled an occasion in which both were filming a soap opera, and they allegedly had an affair.

Likewise, the speculation sparked online sleuths to investigate both artists and whether they were ever in a relationship. On one occasion, Julián Figueroa spoke about that topic.