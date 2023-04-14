Did Belinda have an affair with Julián Figueroa?
Julián Figueroa has been in the news since his death was confirmed on Sunday, April 9. Now speculation that Belinda had an affair with Maribel Guardia’s son is going viral on social media.
Leaving the unknown aside, Belinda showed her sadness at Julián Figueroa’s death by posting a photo with a moving message on Instagram, saying she still remembers the times when they played together.
The mystery of the alleged romance between Belinda and Julián emerged on social media, where users recalled an occasion in which both were filming a soap opera, and they allegedly had an affair.
Likewise, the speculation sparked online sleuths to investigate both artists and whether they were ever in a relationship. On one occasion, Julián Figueroa spoke about that topic.
Did Julián Figueroa have an affair with Belinda?
According to La Columnaria, on at least one occasion Julián Figueroa spoke about the controversy surrounding his supposed romance with Belinda.
“I have never been Belinda’s boyfriend, the thing is that when I was little when I was in the recording set of the soap opera Aventuras in el Tiempo with my mother, I loved Belinda,” said Julián.
The singer joked that she was Julián’s girlfriend
Julián Figueroa continued saying that he and Belinda joked that they were dating, an anecdote that he happily remembered. However, he noted that there was never anything serious between them, other than a fun story.
“She found out and came up to tell me that she was my girlfriend. It was very nice on her part, so the whole time we were together, she said we were dating. She threw herself at me,” said Julián Figueroa.
Belinda says goodbye to Maribel’s son on social media
In addition to the inside joke she had with Julián Figueroa, Belinda said goodbye to Maribel Guardia’s son on social media.
In the moving story that she shared, you can read: “I remember when we were on Aventuras in el Tiempo and Juliancito came and we played together… You are a wonderful woman, I deeply admire and respect you, may Juliancito rest in peace,” wrote Belinda.