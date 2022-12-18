Unrecognizable! Did Angélica Rivera have surgery? (PHOTO)

The image of the actress “has gone around the world”.

People point out that “she no longer looks like herself”.

Angelica’s radical change has everyone talking. For a couple of days, the rumors regarding the drastically different appearance of beloved actress and former first lady of Mexico, have everyone talking. Now, it’s being reported that Angélica Rivera underwent surgery. According to TV Notas, the Mexican beauty also known as ‘La Gaviota’ now looks younger than her own daughters Regina, Fernanda and Sofia Castro. However, she has been criticized for supposedly having cosmetic surgery. Angélica Rivera underwent surgery It was one of her makeup artists who confirmed suspicions about the aesthetic procedures Angélica Rivera, and even her daughters, have undergone. He also provided details of a supposed obsession that they with looking perfect. Rivera, 53, could have gotten her radical new look with a bichectomy, Botox and hyaluronic acid fillers to reduce wrinkles and expression lines that tend to become more noticeable over the years.

Was Angélica Rivera unrecognizable? Publímetro highlights that, indeed the rumor that the Mexican actress’ figure had been “improved” with cosmetic surgery began because of a photograph that her daughter Sofía Castro shared while they were at an important event in Miami. Referring to the aforementioned event, the makeup artist told TV Notas: “It was a very important event, and they intend to continue belonging to the jet-set, hobnobbing with the sons of presidents and billionaire businessmen. They wanted to look better than ever and went to a Colombian surgeon.”

“Angelica is already a different person” Likewise, the make-up artist interviewed by TV Notas offered more details about his clients. He said that, “Angélica is already a different person.” He also said that Rivera and her daughters regularly visit the surgeon every six months to see what new adjustments can be made so they will look perfect. On the other hand, he revealed that Angélica’s obsession with looking radiant also plays an important role in the lives of her daughters, because on more than one occasion, “La Gaviota” had told her daughter Sofia during photo sessions that “she needs cosmetic surgery”.

Why ‘La Gaviota’ seeks perfection Finally, the makeup artist revealed that because of the number of aesthetic procedures she’s had, the former first lady of Mexico has already lost the ability to move parts of her face. “On one occasion, while we were putting makeup on Angélica, we noticed her mouth was paralyzed. When she laughs she no longer looks natural. She already has a very stiff smile, just like her look. She injects herself so much that she already lost her natural look. She looks strange, her eyes are more separated and without expression,” concluded the makeup artist who also said that La Gaviota wants to return to TV in 2023.