The Diaz family finally reveal how they made their millions

The wealthy dad reveals his high paying job. The Díaz family reveals how they made their millions. The 'richest' Mexican family has gained much fame after spending thousands of dollars at the mall and showing off their incredible luxuries like expensive cars and parties that include expensive banquets with gold dishes. Mr. Ángel, better known as «million-dollar Dad» and his wife Joelia are the heads of the family. They have five children: Karen is the eldest, and manages the Diaz business. Brayan is the eldest son who manages the ranch where the huge celebration took place. Who is the 'million-dollar Mexican family'? The Diaz family immediately went viral after they became known for spending $50,000 in a few hours at the mall because they always wear very luxurious things. Now a video where the family revealed the secret to how they got so wealthy has been released. Being able to spend $50,000 in just one day, having dozens of vehicles and decadent luxuries is normal for the Díaz family. The million-dollar Mexican family explained what they do for a living, after many of their followers questioned where all their money came from.

For the first time the Diaz family reveals how they made their millions The Díaz's revealed why they have so much money and how they can afford spend so much in a single day on their official YouTube channel. The Mexican family shared a video that answers everyone's questions about how they got so wealthy. The whole family appears in the video that was posted on their Familia Millonaria Díaz YouTube account. They are in a warehouse that appears to be a mechanic belonging to the Díaz family, behind which a trailer can be seen. They are changing a tire.

Mr. Ángel sets an example for his children Mr. Ángel, better known as 'million-dollar dad', put his children to work showing them what to do. At the beginning of the video he tells them that they are going to change the tires of the trailer that can be seen behind them, revealing that this is what he does for a living. He shows them that the wheels must fit perfectly on the tires and provides them with the necessary tools to do the hard work. Laughing and joking, Mr. Ángel's children struggle to complete the task and their father reminds them that they must learn to do things to earn their money.

How the million-dollar Mexican family earns their money Despite the fact that they didn't say specifically what Mr. Ángel does for a living, in the video it can be clearly seen that he has a mechanic business, which is how he earned his money. After several attempts, the four children managed to perfectly place the tire on the trailer and that's how they confirmed how they get the money they spend at the mall and elsewhere. Well they say that hard work brings its rewards!