Fatal shooting in Detroit gas station after fight over $4

Shooting broke out at a gas station in Detroit.

One man was killed and two were injured.

It all started with a dispute over $4.

A sad and bizarre incident took place in Detroit, Michigan after Cinco de Mayo festivities. One man was killed and two people were injured after a customer got into a dispute with a gas station clerk over $4.

The authorities in the area confirmed one dead at the crime scene. A friend of the deceased recounted what happened that night on May 6.

Fox News reported the shooting occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 6 when an armed customer who became angry with the gas station employee opened fire inside the store.

He killed one man and injured two others around three in the morning. The victims were identified as David Langston, who was simply wounded and Langston’s friend Gregory Kelly who was killed. A third person was involved, however their identity is not known.