'Unimaginable' details of Robert Kennedy autopsy resurface

Politician Robert Kennedy died in 1968.

His assassination was a tragic moment for the United States and the world.

He was killed in Los Angeles.

This year will mark the 55th anniversary of the tragic assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Now, unimaginable details of Robert Kennedy’s autopsy have resurfaced.

Just five years after the assassination of his brother John F. Kennedy, who was then the thirty-fifth president of the United States, Bobby Kennedy (as his friends and family knew him) never imagined that his fate would be the same.

Unimaginable details of Robert Kennedy’s autopsy resurface

According to the BBC the tragedy occurred on June 5, 1968 at midnight, in the corridor that connected what was then the main hall to the kitchen of the famous Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Sirhan Sirhan, a man of Palestinian origin, was carrying an Iver Johnson 22 caliber revolver which he fired repeatedly at the famous politician, condemning him to the same fate that his brother John had years ago.