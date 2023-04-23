An accidental overdose killed Prince in 2016.

The musician leaves a legacy of more than 500 songs.

Discover the heartbreaking details of his death. Get to know the shocking details of Prince’s death! The singer, born on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was found dead at his residence on April 21, 2016. He had been having serious medical problems in the previous months. After news of his death broke, then-President Barak Obama sent a statement mourning his loss, noting Prince’s work as a musician, composer, innovator and cultural icon whose influence transcended borders. How did Prince die? Prince Rogers Nelson died on April 21, 2016 at his residence in Chanhassen, Minnesota. That day, a member of his team made an emergency call to 911 to request medical attention for an ‘unconscious’ person. It was finally confirmed that he had already passed away. The paramedics found the singer inside an elevator. The call made it sound like he may still be alive, however a paramedic confirmed to the singer’s family that he had been dead for more than six hours and there was nothing they could do.

The months and days before Prince’s death At the time of his death, Prince was in the midst of a world tour that was well received by the public. However, at the beginning of April 2016, he began to experience severe pain that caused him to cancel two concerts. He gave his last show on April 14 and, while being airlifted to Minneapolis, he had a medical emergency that led to him being admitted to a hospital. Prince left the hospital against medical advice and went to his residence. There, his team requested the help of several doctors to treat the singer’s chronic pain. Later, it was learned that he suffered from an addiction to painkillers.

The revealing details of Prince’s autopsy Weeks after his death, authorities released the cause: An accidental overdose of fentanyl. According to The Associated Press, Prince’s body had an “extremely high” concentration of fentanyl at the time of his death. One of the most chilling details of the case is that, when investigating his cause of death, numerous pill bottles were found that contained fentanyl, being labeled something else. So far, it is unknown who supplied the singer with the drugs, if he ingested them independently or if they were administered by another person, although it is believed that it was taken orally.

Prince’s music legacy Prince was not only an artist who revolutionized music, he was one of the most prolific artists of his generation, with more than 150 million sales worldwide. Winner of seven Grammys and an Oscar, to this day he enjoys prestige and popularity among the public. Prince is also on the list of the 100 best artists of all time, according to Rolling Stone magazine. In August 2017, Pantone introduced a new shade of purple in honor of the artistic and cultural legacy of Prince.