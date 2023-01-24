Details of Efraín Ruales’ autopsy reveal the suffering he endured before he died
Details of host Efraín Ruales' autopsy are revealed. The actor was shot to death while driving his car. He was killed by hitmen.
The murder of the host Efraín Ruales has become one of the most famous topics in show business. Aside from being a popular television presenter, he was also part of the Ecuavisa series Pura Boca and the soap opera on the same channel Amores que matan, both in 2005. Two years later, in 2007, he was part of the cast of Solteros sin compromiso.
His death made international headlines after he was allegedly shot by hitmen. Now, almost two years after his brutal murder, harrowing details of his autopsy have come to light.
How did TV host Efraín Ruales die?
Many wondered if an autopsy had been performed on the Ecuadorian host and the answer is yes. A few days after his murder, the authorities released the results of the forensic examination of the actor’s body and terrifying details were revealed.
When the murder of the 36-year-old host was announced the Minister of Government, Patricio Pazmiño, reported that three suspects had been arrested.
Details of Efraín Ruales’ autopsy
“They are going to be investigated for a possible link with yesterday’s criminal act, that will be confirmed when all the proceedings are finished. From the information we have, they could be related to the material fact of the murder of Efraín (Ruales),” said Patricio Pazmiño for TC Television, according to the BBC.
According to the minister the television host's autopsy revealed that Efraín Ruales' cause of death was a massive hemorrhage "caused by the impact of a projectile that entered through the left intercostal and injured several organs".
The actor’s vehicle had bullet holes
It was also reported that, “One of those bullets entered the victim’s body and caused his death.” The report indicated Efraín Ruales’ vehicle had three bullet holes on the left side and others on the right side after the attack.
His agonizing death involved begin unable to breathe and the host died quickly after being shot. Minister Patricio Pazmiño described the murder of Ruales as "regrettable", according to the BBC. A video of the precise moment the attack began to circulate on social media and YOU CAN SEE IT HERE.
The murder scene is believed to have been tampered with
The BBC reported that the in 2021 the authorities were offering a large sum of money for people who had information about Efraín Ruales’ murderers, but it has not been confirmed if anyone did provide any tips.
El Comercio pointed out that when the officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report of a person shot, they realized that the scene had been tampered with, “Due to the circumstances of the incident, the crime scene had been manipulated,” they reported.