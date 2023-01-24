Details of host Efraín Ruales’ autopsy are revealed.

The actor was shot to death while driving his car.

He was killed by hitmen.

The murder of the host Efraín Ruales has become one of the most famous topics in show business. Aside from being a popular television presenter, he was also part of the Ecuavisa series Pura Boca and the soap opera on the same channel Amores que matan, both in 2005. Two years later, in 2007, he was part of the cast of Solteros sin compromiso.

His death made international headlines after he was allegedly shot by hitmen. Now, almost two years after his brutal murder, harrowing details of his autopsy have come to light.

How did TV host Efraín Ruales die?

Many wondered if an autopsy had been performed on the Ecuadorian host and the answer is yes. A few days after his murder, the authorities released the results of the forensic examination of the actor’s body and terrifying details were revealed.

When the murder of the 36-year-old host was announced the Minister of Government, Patricio Pazmiño, reported that three suspects had been arrested. Filed Under: Efraín Ruales autopsy.