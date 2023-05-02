Francisco Oropesa is still a fugitive.

More details about the suspected killer are released.

He had been deported four times.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on the night of April 28, Francisco Oropesa was on the patio of his house shooting a rifle into the air when his neighbor Wilson García asked him to stop, as his baby could not sleep due to the noise.

Oropesa was angered by the request and responded with threats. Garcia’s family called the police at least five times but authorities did not arrive in time. Between 10 and 20 minutes later, Oropesa took an AR-15 and stormed into Garcia’s home, where he executed five people.

FBI offers reward for Oropesa’s capture

The alleged shooter escaped after murdering the five Honduran people. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $80,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to Francisco Oropesa’s capture. The 38-year-old Mexican is believed to be the mass shooter.

Authorities confirmed that there were 10 people in the house at the time of the attack. They all lived in the same residence even though they were not all related.