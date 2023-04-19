20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 3)

Celebrate same-sex romance in one of these amazing cities.

Plan your gay honeymoon today!

Make it a vacation you’ll never forget.

Although gay marriage is not yet legal in all countries, same-sex honeymoons are. There are an incredible number of vacation spots that will fit any newly married couple’s taste.

According to K.C. David, author of The Complete Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings, “Some of the most memorable honeymoons have happened entirely in a hotel room.” Still, don’t let that stop you from choosing a spectacular destination for your gay honeymoon.

5. Guatemala

Guatemala is one of the least known destinations for a gay honeymoon. Guatemala is a beautiful country full of history and Mayan heritage to explore. Tip: If history is your thing visit the ruins of Lake Atitlán.

4. Honeymoon in Vietnam

Anyone can say they went to the Bahamas, but Vietnam is a beautiful country with a lot to offer. Tip: Check out Ninh Van Bay where you can relax on the beach enjoying mountain views.