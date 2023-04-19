20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 3)
Celebrate same-sex romance in one of these amazing cities. Plan your gay honeymoon today! Make it a vacation you'll never forget.
Although gay marriage is not yet legal in all countries, same-sex honeymoons are. There are an incredible number of vacation spots that will fit any newly married couple’s taste.
According to K.C. David, author of The Complete Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings, “Some of the most memorable honeymoons have happened entirely in a hotel room.” Still, don’t let that stop you from choosing a spectacular destination for your gay honeymoon.
5. Guatemala
Guatemala is one of the least known destinations for a gay honeymoon. Guatemala is a beautiful country full of history and Mayan heritage to explore. Tip: If history is your thing visit the ruins of Lake Atitlán.
4. Honeymoon in Vietnam
Anyone can say they went to the Bahamas, but Vietnam is a beautiful country with a lot to offer. Tip: Check out Ninh Van Bay where you can relax on the beach enjoying mountain views.
3. Lisbon, Portugal
Portugal has everything Europe has to offer… but with fewer people. It’s the perfect place for spending quality time with your new spouse. Tip: Make sure you don’t miss Beach 19 – Gay Beach Lisboa.
2. Beaver Creek, Colorado
Beaver Creek is a perfect place for a seasonal honeymoon centered around outdoor activities. Beaver Creek offers hiking, skiing or horseback riding. If you like the outdoors no matter what time of year this is the place for you. Tip: Visit the Anjali Spa.
1. Sedona, Arizona
Sedona is the perfect getaway if you like the arts and the outdoors. Tip: Try the LGBT-friendly Hilton Sedona Resort & Spa for a relaxing experience.