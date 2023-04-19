20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 2)

Same-sex marriage is legal in more and more places.

These gay honeymoon destinations will amaze you.

Plan your dream getaway.

Although same-sex marriage is not legal everywhere, the sky’s the limit when it comes to gay honeymoon destinations. We’ve got the comprehensive list of vacation spots for couples who are looking for a gay-friendly destination to celebrate their love.

According to K.C. David, author of The Complete Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings, “Some of the most memorable honeymoons have happened entirely in a hotel rooms.” Don’t let that deter you, choose one of these picturesque locations for your gay honeymoon!

5. Lesbos and Mykonos, Greece

Lesbos and Mykonos have been associated with the gay community since the time of Sappho, the ancient Greek erotic poetess. She spent time on Lesbos which inspired her writing. Tip: The Super Paradise Hotel has parties every night.

4. Miami, Florida

You can easily tailor your trip for any time of the year. You have The Winter Party in March, the Gay and Lesbian Film Festival in April, Aqua Girl Weekend in May and The White Party in November. Miami is also home to one of the top nude beaches, Haulover Beach, which also has a gay section.