20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 1)

  • Learn about some of the best destinations for your gay honeymoon.
  • These are the perfect way to celebrate your same-sex marriage.
  • There’s something for every taste!

Although same-sex marriage is not yet legal in all countries, everyone loves a romantic gay honeymoon. The good news is that there are so many places to go. Today couples like to plan honeymoons that reflect their personalities. So we’ve found some incredible gay-friendly destinations.

According to K.C. David, author of The Complete Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings, “Some of the most memorable honeymoons have happened entirely in a hotel room.” But don’t let that stop you from choosing a fantastic destination for your gay honeymoon. With that said, here are our favorites!

1. Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel Avis is a honeymoon destination
Shutterstock

It’s obviously pretty, but did you know Tel Aviv was named “The Gayest City on the Planet” by GayCities.com in 2012? It is a lively place where you can party all night and spend your days enjoying yourself on the beach or historic sites. A piece of advice for this destination: You have to taste a local delicacy known as sabich: it’s made from eggplant, eggs, potatoes, vegetables, humus and varieties of secret sauces.

2. Sitges, Spain

Sitges, Spain is a coastal city that is close to Barcelona and is home to Spain’s gay scene. Tip: Look up the Loros Hotel which specifically caters to the gay community.

3. Gay honeymoon destinations: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires is the scene of a honeymoon
Shutterstock

Buenos Aires is a gay-friendly city in a country that was the first in South America to legalize gay marriage. Tip: If you are a fan of Evita, do not miss the Casa Rosada where you can see the famous balcony

4. Chili

Chile, one of the most unlikely gay destinations for a gay honeymoon, offers options from deserts to beaches and everything in between. Tip: Try out the Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa for spectacular views and the ultimate in relaxation.

5. Phuket, Thailand

Shutterstock

Phuket offers non-stop nightlife without breaking the bank. You can have a wonderful wedding and a fun honeymoon. Tip: There are quiet areas if you want to party all night and rest all day. Be sure to visit the Andaman Sea Islands that offers water sports.

Pride
