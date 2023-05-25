Bad news for breakfast lovers! Beloved NY Denny’s closes its doors

An upstate New York Denny’s was forced to make a drastic decision.

The restaurant has been struggling since the pandemic.

What about other Denny’s locations?

Denny’s closes! The famous chain of full-service family restaurants confirms what many feared. This is bad news for Denny’s as the restaurant closes a popular location in Albany, NY. Regulars are unhappy with their decision.

According to The Sun, Denny’s made the decision after a challenging few years during the COVID pandemic. The location at 114 Wolf Road in Albany New York will be missed.

Popular Denny’s closes in upstate New York

Staffing and operations issues forced the location to close its doors permanently on April 20. The breakfast restaurant finally reached the point where it could no longer «continue service,» according to reports.

The closure of this popular location has stunned the restaurant’s loyal fans, as well as city dwellers who have regarded Denny’s as a dining institution for more than four decades.